Jackie Buntan Motivated By ‘Underdog’ Status In Kickboxing World Title Fight Against Anissa Meksen

Jackie Buntan is eager to prove herself against a legendary opponent at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.
On November 8 in U.S. primetime, the Filipino-American sensation will battle decorated veteran Anissa “C18” Meksen for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title in front of a raucous Thai crowd at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Regarded as one of the top young strikers from the United States, Buntan arrived in ONE back in 2021 and immediately lived up to the hype with a dominant decision win over Thai superstar Wondergirl Jaroonsak.
The Californian has now racked up an impressive 6-1 record in ONE, losing only to former ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Smilla “The Hurricane” Sundell in an unsuccessful bid for the gold.
Despite her proven skills at the highest levels of Muay Thai, Buntan feels like the underdog against Meksen – widely considered the greatest women’s kickboxer in history – and is using that as fuel for motivation:
“On paper, I’m the underdog. It’s my first kickboxing fight. She has more than double the experience. She’s a multiple-time World Champion.
“So, for me, it just reminds me of going into my first fight with Wondergirl. I was a big underdog, odds stacked against me, and that’s my motivation – just go out there and showcase a new style every time I fight.
“Showcase new adaptability, be better than my last performance, and win against one of the best kickboxers.”
A prodigiously gifted athlete with dynamite in her hands, Buntan is sure she’ll carry a significant power advantage over Meksen, who is moving up from atomweight for this World Title clash.
While the 27-year-old has grown accustomed to competing in 4-ounce gloves under ONE’s Muay Thai rule set, she feels her power will translate just fine to the 8-ounce gloves used in kickboxing:
“I’m very confident in the strength and power that I have and the athleticism that I have.
“I make sure to have no shortcuts when it comes to strength transitioning into technique. I want to make sure that I’m doing the technique correctly, with full power.
“I think, just like all my matches, that’s definitely going to be one of my strong suits. It doesn’t matter that the gloves are bigger; I think the strength is still going to be there.”
Indeed, Buntan’s crispy boxing attack and big power have made her one of the planet’s most entertaining strikers.
She’ll come into ONE 169 riding a three-fight winning streak that includes an unforgettable highlight-reel knockout.
But while she’s been dominant in recent outings, the Filipino-American said fans can expect a gritty, blood-and-guts battle on November 8:
“I bet on myself all the time. I think I’m going to come out victorious, even if it’s a five-round war. I have a feeling this is going to be that type of fight. I know I’m going to have to bring the dog out inside of me and bring it to her.
“But yeah, I expect, as corny as it is, I do expect it to be a super entertaining fight with back-and-forth action. I just think there’s going to be more action on my end.”
Buntan Says Winning The Belt ‘Would Mean The World’
Jackie Buntan’s showdown with Anissa Meksen will mark her second chance to claim 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.
Many fans will recall her 2022 World Title scrap with Smilla Sundell, but Buntan doesn’t view ONE 169 as a chance at redemption – and she doesn’t see any connection between her first World Title bid and the fight in front of her.
She explained:
“On paper, yes, this is a second chance. But every fight, whether it’s a belt or if it’s just three rounds, I always think of it as a new opportunity. It’s a new fight. It’s just as important if it’s a three-round fight. It’s just as important as if it were a five-round fight for a belt.
“The stage I’m at, it’s all high-level opponents, and everyone’s worthy of being there, so I don’t take anyone lightly. Whoever wants to stand in front of me, I just view it as a completely new situation.”
At the same time, the Boxing Works representative understands the magnitude of the opportunity before her.
She knows that becoming a ONE World Champion and beating an iconic striker would go a long way toward cementing her as an all-time great.
Buntan spoke about what claiming the ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title would represent in her career:
“It would mean the world. Absolutely everything. You know, it’s the reason why I do this. There’s more to it, but that’s obviously the end goal, is you want to work towards something that solidifies your greatness, that solidifies your name in the sport.
“This is just the stepping stone, the first step in order to do that. I didn’t really see myself fighting professionally until my early 20s, though being able to have another chance to compete for a World Title in a different sport, it’s just an amazing opportunity that I do not take for granted at all. It means a whole lot of things to me. It’s a lifelong journey that I honestly feel like I’m just beginning.”