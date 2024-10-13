MMA

‘It’s All About Cherishing Every Moment’ – Danny Kingad Motivated By Memory Of Late Mother Ahead Of ONE 169

The Filipino star opened up before his key flyweight MMA matchup with Adriano Moraes on November 8.

Danny “The King” Kingad sadly lost his mother in May, but the impression she left on him will be a legacy that endures.  

The Filipino fan favorite is soon returning in a flyweight MMA rematch against Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 8, where he’ll be gunning for the top-contender spot against the division’s former king.  

It’s been hard for Kingad to come to terms with the loss of such a special person in his life, but the stark reminder of how fleeting our time can be has made him appreciate every day he gets to spend doing what he loves. 

Although “The King” still feels the pain, he’s also thankful for his time with his mother and won’t forget her unconditional love. 

Before his battle at the famous Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he told onefc.com

“Of course, I’m still hurt. I don’t think it will ever go away. But I have to accept that it was really her time.  

“It reminded me of our mortality, that our loved ones aren’t going to be here forever. So it’s all about cherishing every moment.  

“I’m just happy to be her son. She raised me well.” 

Kingad suffered the loss of his father when he was just 8 years old, and his mother was left on her own with five children, so she’s always been a key figure in his life.  

He had older brothers who helped to forge his spirit, but seeing how the family’s matriarch stayed the course and ensured her children had what they needed was a huge inspiration.

That’s the biggest lesson “The King” took from his mom – and one that made him into the fighter and father he is today: 

“The hard work [is the characteristic I most want to emulate]. My parents have always been hard workers, and it’s something I always keep in mind when providing for my family.  

“I’ve seen how my mother supported us through the years, and it’s something that I hope to be for my family.” 

Kingad Determined To Topple Moraes In Pivotal Rematch 

Danny Kingad is entering his battle with former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes as the #3-ranked contender in the division, with Moraes holding the #1 spot. 

Given that Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson recently retired and vacated the throne, either of the seasoned veterans could seal the next shot at gold with a win at ONE 169.  

That’s plenty of motivation in itself, but with his mother on his mind, “The King” is even hungrier to honor her memory and thank her for the endless support.

Kingad added: 

“I’m really motivated to win this fight for my mom. She’s always been supportive of me. She always supported me in this sport. 

“Sometimes she’d just say, ‘I don’t care if you get hit, the most important thing is you win!’ That’s how I’m motivating myself.”

