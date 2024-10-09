‘I’m The Face Of Martial Arts In Colombia’ – Johan Estupinan Embraces Newfound Superstar Status

At ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video, undefeated Colombian phenom Johan “Panda Kick” Estupinan continued his meteoric rise through ONE’s flyweight Muay Thai division with a scintillating second-round knockout of heavy-handed Moroccan Zakaria El Jamari.
That matchup took place in U.S. primetime on October 4 and marked Estupinan’s fourth victory in ONE while extending his flawless professional record to 26-0.
Like all his other appearances in ONE, “Panda Kick’s” showdown with El Jamari was a wild, fast-paced brawl for as long as it lasted.
The Colombian came out guns blazing, throwing acrobatic flying kicks between aggressive flurries of punches. He found plenty of success with that approach early, but late in the first frame, he looked to be stunned by a clean counter-punch from El Jamari.
Estupinan battled through, kept his foot on the gas, and secured the finish in the second. And while many fans thought he was hurt in the first round, the 22-year-old told onefc.com that he was never in any real trouble:
“I felt the punch, of course, I felt it. It wasn’t that hard. I think my brother punches me harder. My brother can hurt me. He has heavy hands.
“If I had like one more minute, I could have finished the fight in the first round. I felt it, but I was not hurt.”
With his win over the ultra-tough El Jamari in Bangkok, Estupinan further cemented himself as a contender to watch and a potential threat to reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon.
What’s more, the victory elevated his name to even greater heights.
His incredible run on the global stage, he says, has made him the torchbearer for combat sports in his homeland:
“Of course, I’m the face of martial arts in Colombia. All the things I’m doing here against top fighters, the fighters I face are the best fighters in the world.
“So if I’m doing this, of course, I’m the face of martial arts in Colombia. I work very hard for this, and I’m proving it.”
Following his brilliant performance at ONE Fight Night 25, Estupinan was awarded a well-deserved US$50,000 performance bonus.
As someone who has already used martial arts to escape poverty, “Panda Kick” intends to invest his extra cash first to purchase a home, and then to spread the gospel of Muay Thai and martial arts throughout Colombia.
Ultimately, he hopes to combat the negative stereotypes of his country and show the world that Colombia is filled with humble and hardworking people:
“I’m gonna use the money to buy a house back in Colombia. I will also help spread Muay Thai in my community, help children who are in the same situation I was when I was a child.
“I want to prove to the world that Colombia has good people and not just the bad things you see on TV. We are the good people of Colombia, and that’s what I’m representing. The money is gonna be for that. I’m gonna buy my house and help others.”
Estupinan Already Feels Ready To Challenge Rodtang
In just a matter of months, Johan Estupinan has announced himself as perhaps the most exciting flyweight Muay Thai contender in recent memory.
His crowd-pleasing style of striking, inimitable personality, and proven results against the best strikers on the planet have erased any doubts that he belongs in the upper echelon.
“Panda Kick” believes he’s on the verge of a crack at gold, but if he’s not vying for a World Title just yet, it makes no difference. He plans to keep training – and keep winning – until his time comes:
“I’m working towards the championship. If it is not next time, I will get here. I will be a champion. I will be fighting for the championship soon.
“To be honest, I never rest. Tomorrow, when I get home, the first thing I’m gonna do is train, and train, and train, and be ready for whatever fight comes.”
Now riding back-to-back knockout wins in the talent-packed flyweight Muay Thai division, many fans and pundits alike have wondered how the young prodigy would fare against longtime titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
Never one to shy away from a big challenge, Estupinan said he’s ready to take on the Thai megastar at any moment – and he’s confident that he would walk away with 26 pounds of gold:
“[A fight with Rodtang] would be amazing because he’s just like me. He’s hungry to win just like me, but I’m hungrier.
“I have all the will, all the discipline, to be the better fighter, and this I will do. I think it’s gonna be amazing, and I would be victorious. Whenever you need ‘Panda Kick,’ ‘Panda Kick’ is ready.”