5 Key Takeaways From ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas Vs. Eersel II

Lumpinee Stadium was again electric as ONE Championship arrived back in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video.
The U.S. primetime event on October 4 saw a World Title change hands, a pair of incredible knockouts, a massive upset, and so much more.
As fall begins to change the color of the leaves, here are the biggest takeaways that could change what comes next for ONE Fight Night 25’s cast of stars.
Eersel Reclaims Throne But Nicolas Proves He’s No Fluke
Surinamese superstar Regian “The Immortal” Eersel was on a mission to regain his two-sport World Champion status and reclaim his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title from rival Alexis “Barboza” Nicolas. After five nail-biting rounds, he accomplished just that.
“The Immortal” put the Frenchman under duress from the opening bell, but the latter eventually matched that energy and turned the tilt into an all-out war worthy of its main event slot.
Eersel had remained undefeated in ONE Championship until Nicolas shocked the world at ONE Fight Night 21 this past April. Six months later, Nicolas proved there was nothing flukish about that World Title victory.
Although the 26-year-old came out on the losing end this time, he was right there alongside one of kickboxing’s all-time greats.
More than anything, Eersel needed an adversary like Nicolas to continue writing his masterful legacy. Their story might not be over, but on this night, “The Immortal” took back what he believed was rightfully his all along — the lightweight kickboxing gold.
Assouik Could Enter The Lightweight Muay Thai World Title Picture
Eersel is also the current ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Champion, and before his headlining matchup on Friday, two of his top contenders were duking it out in the co-main event.
It was three rounds of back-and-forth action, but debutant Youssef Assouik utilized his range and kicking game to edge out former World Title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee on the judges’ scorecards.
The Danish-Moroccan striker not only took home a pivotal win that moved his career mark to 28-3 but also put forth a performance that showed he’s a credible threat to “The Immortal.”
Assouik’s length, technique, and battle-tested chin are all elements that could make him the next man in line for a crack at the Muay Thai gold. Defeating Sinsamut is a result that undoubtedly captured the reigning king’s attention.
Lineker Is Made For ONE Muay Thai
ONE has showcased the pure exhilaration of Muay Thai in 4-ounce gloves, and former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker is seemingly built for this sport.
Lineker looked exceptional in his professional Muay Thai debut against Asa Ten Pow at ONE 168: Denver in September, delivering an impressive second-round finish. But what came next was even better.
At ONE Fight Night 25, Lineker blasted battle-tested Russian Alexey Balyko with his trademark left for two early knockdowns. Sensing the finish, Lineker went ballistic with right and left hooks. Ultimately, a right hook and then another left separated Balyko from his senses before the first round had ended.
Lineker is not beating cannon fodder in these Muay Thai outings; he is taking out top-flight strikers who have enjoyed success on the global stage.
Now 2-0 in “the art of eight limbs,” the Brazilian is living up to his nickname and making sure every athlete in the bantamweight Muay Thai division is taking notice.
Estupinan Knocking On The Door Of Contenders
Johan Estupinan has been nothing short of electric since arriving in ONE. In less than five months, the undefeated sensation owns a 4-0 promotional record with three highlight-reel finishes.
“Panda Kick” was in the face of Zakaria El Jamari from the moment the first bell rang in their flyweight Muay Thai clash last Friday. El Jamari fired away in the face of that pressure for a few minutes, but it became overwhelming in the second frame.
After some furious exchanges, Estupinan broke the guard of his foe and dropped him with a stiff left straight hand. El Jamari couldn’t answer the count, which resulted in another jaw-dropping finish for the 22-year-old phenom.
Estupinan’s rocket ship ride through the flyweight Muay Thai division could be heading toward opponents in the top-five rankings, where Estupinan would truly find out if he belongs among the elite.
Cohen Ends Pirnie’s Streak With Star-Making Performance
Shir Cohen was unphased by Amy Pirnie‘s remarkable 22-bout winning streak. She showed no fear of the Scottish megastar en route to a convincing unanimous decision victory in their 119.25-catchweight Muay Thai contest.
After a strong first round from Pirnie, the young Israeli began beating her to the literal punch. Combinations flowed through Cohen’s hands, and Pirnie’s face told the tale of the final six minutes.
Cohen has emerged as an unassuming Muay Thai star with a perfect 3-0 ONE record and a 10-1 professional slate. The 23-year-old has shown crisp technique, good power, and a warrior’s heart – all required for a championship pedigree.
In the race to challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Title, Cohen took a huge step forward at ONE Fight Night 25.