MMA

3 Burning Questions Ahead Of ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas Vs. Eersel II On Prime Video

Here are some of the biggest storylines we're thinking about ahead of Friday's blockbuster event.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video is packed with intrigue from top to bottom.

With a card featuring a must-see World Championship main event and several other bouts that could determine the next World Title challengers in multiple divisions, fans won’t want to miss a second of the action when it goes down live in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 4.

But in addition to that, there are several established veterans and rising stars who are trying to forge their own paths forward on the global stage, and, with so much at stake, the combat sports landscape could shift dramatically by the time the event is over.

That said, here are three burning questions that will be answered at ONE Fight Night 25 in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

#1 Will Regian Eersel Reclaim His Belt And Hand Alexis Nicolas His First Loss? 

Regian “The Immortal” Eersel felt he’d done enough to retain his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title when he faced Alexis “Barboza” Nicolas in April, but a second-round knockdown from the Frenchman proved to be the difference-maker.

Nicolas took the crown via unanimous decision, extending his perfect record to 24-0 in the process, but the Dutch-Surinamese striker is convinced he can get redemption in their rematch.  

The undefeated French kickboxer’s strong start seemed to shock “The Immortal” in their first encounter, but he’ll have more of an idea about what to expect when they meet again.  

However, that’s not a one-way street, and the defending king also knows Eersel’s game better after their five-round war. Plus, he’ll enter the ring with confidence knowing he has a win over the division’s most dominant figure.  

Eersel says his hunger has returned in defeat, and he vows to settle the score and put the first blemish on “Barboza’s” record. But has “The Immortal” figured out a way to reverse his fortunes against Nicolas?

#2 Can John Lineker Repeat His Magical Performance In Second Muay Thai Bout?  

John “Hands of Stone” Lineker has shown his devastating striking in MMA time after time, but he proved it was just as good in Muay Thai when he dispatched Asa “The American Ninja” Ten Pow at ONE 168: Denver last month.

Lineker’s debut in “the art of eight limbs” was a dominant one, as he punished the slick American with his power en route to a second-round knockout victory.

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion clearly enjoyed his foray into the all-striking world, and now, he returns to face Alexey Balyko in his second Muay Thai battle. 

If Lineker can let it rip with his heavy hands, then he will be a threat regardless of the rule set. But following his Muay Thai debut, Balyko will have a better idea of what to expect from the Brazilian, and as a stand-up purist, he may be able to make the adjustments to engineer a different outcome. 

The Russian also hits hard, but will he try his luck going blow for blow against “Hands of Stone,” or would that lead to disaster?  

#3 Which Athletes Could Emerge As The Next World Title Challengers?

There are major World Title implications in some of the matchups at ONE Fight Night 25.  

As the #2-ranked MMA strawweight, Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane has a good platform to launch his offensive on the division’s gold. The South African’s only defeat came to now-reigning interim king Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks, but he’s rectified some of his mistakes and got back on the winning track with two wins in a row. 

At #5, Mansur Malachiev is also operating at the top end of the stacked rankings, and he could jump the queue by taking out a rival who’s a few spots ahead of him.

But those aren’t the only folks with World Title gold in their sights.

Amy Pirnie made a huge statement in the atomweight Muay Thai division when she knocked out Hong Kong’s Yu Yau Pui in just 49 seconds. Rising star Shir Cohen is 2-0 in the world’s largest martial arts organization and has also enjoyed a good start, but this is a big step up for the Israeli. 

Whoever leaves the ring victorious could knock on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ door and possibly challenge for her ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Poonam Yadav's Unplayable Wrong'un To Ellyse Perry Is Greatest Moment Of Women's T20 WC - Watch
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Kenya Vs Qatar Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  5. Amol Muzumdar Calls WPL A Key Asset As India Targets T20 World Cup Glory
Football News
  1. English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 7 Fixtures On TV And Online
  2. Conference League: Blues Hit Four At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  3. Europa League: Brennan Johnson Continues In Goal-Scoring Spree - In Pics
  4. Europa League: Maguire Goal Secures A Draw For 10-Man United - In Pics
  5. Chelsea 4-2 Gent, Europa Conference League: Kiernan Hails Enzo After Ending Goal Drought
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bengal Till Saturday; Moderate Showers In Odisha, Bengaluru
  2. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections
  3. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  4. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  5. Tirupati Laddu Row: SC Forms SIT; Pawan Kalyan Proposes 'Sanatana Dharma Certification'
Entertainment News
  1. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  2. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  4. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  5. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  2. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  3. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  4. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  5. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points