France's Lois Boisson celebrates as she won the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Winner France's Lois Boisson, centre right, and Russia's Mirra Andreeva hug after their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
France's Lois Boisson celebrates as she won the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
France's Lois Boisson plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
France's Lois Boisson plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a shot against France's Lois Boisson during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a shot against France's Lois Boisson during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
People watch the quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open of France's Lois Boisson against Russia's Mirra Andreeva on two big screens at the Roland Garros fan zone at Concorde square in Paris.
France's Lois Boisson plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.
Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a shot against France's Lois Boisson during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris.