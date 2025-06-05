Sports

Lois Boisson Vs Mirra Andreeva, French Open QFs: Wild Card Shocks Sixth Seed To Continue Dream Run

The dream run continues for the 361st-ranked Lois Boisson at Roland Garros. After taking down third-seeded Jessica Pegula in the previous round, the French wild-card entry upset sixth-ranked Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Wednesday (June 4, 2025) in front of a boisterous and largely partisan crowd to reach the semi-finals of the French Open. A year ago, Boisson tore her left ACL just a week before her home Grand Slam tournament started, preventing her from accepting an invitation to play. On Thursday, she will have the chance to advance to the final when she takes on No. 2 seed Coco Gauff.