Live Streaming, PSL 2022: When And Where To Watch Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars Final Live

Defending champions Multan Sultans will be facing Lahore Qalandars in the final match of Pakistan Super League 2022 on Sunday night at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. (More Cricket News)

The Sultans have been dominant so far in the 7th edition of PSL. They ended the league stage as table-toppers before defeating Qalandars in the Qualifier match and advancing to the final of PSL 2022. They have won 10 of the 11 games played in ongoing tournament. They had won the title in the previous year by defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

On the other hand, the Qalandars ended the league stage of PSL 2022 at the second spot in the table. They were almost knocked out of the tournament in the match against Islamabad United, but a come-from-behind win saw them entering their second final of PSL. They had entered the final in 2020 for the first time where they suffered a 5-wicket loss to Karachi Kings at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played a total of 12 matches against each other. Multan Sultans have won 7 of them, while 5 have been won by Lahore Qalandars. In the most recent match between the sides that was the PSL 2022 Qualifier, Sultans had defeated Qalandars by 28 runs.

When is Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 final match?

The Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 final match is on February 27, 2022 (Sunday).

At what time Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 final match starts?

The Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 final match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 final match being played?

Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 final match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 final match?

Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 final?

The live streaming of Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 final match will be done via SonyLIV.