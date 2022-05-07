Live Streaming Of Thomas And Uber Cup Badminton Finals 2022 - Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action - Squads And Fixtures

Indian men's and women's badminton teams team start their respective BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022 campaigns on May 8 in Bangkok, Thailand. Both the events will be telecast live on TV. Fans can also stream the matches online. (More Badminton News)

Indian shuttlers will take on some of the biggest names in the badminton world for the prestigious team events. The 31st edition of the Thomas Cup and the 28th edition of the Uber Cup starts on May 8 and will conclude on May 17. All the matches will be played at Impact Arena, Nonthaburi in Thailand.

16 teams each will compete in the Thomas And Uber Cup Finals 2022. Indonesia and China are the Thomas Cup and the Uber Cup defending champions, respectively. Both Indonesia are the most successful side in the Thomas Cup with 14 titles, while China are the most successful team in the Uber Cup with 15 titles.

Indian men are in Group C along with Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada. Indian women are in Group D, along with South Korea, Canada and the United States.

How to watch Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022

Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18. Live streaming will be available on Voot.

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will lead the Indian challenge in the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2022. In the previous edition (2020 Aarhus), India men finished fifth after losing, while women settled for eighth.

India Thomas Cup Squad

Singles : Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat; Doubles : Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

India Uber Cup Squad

Singles : PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda; Doubles : Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra.

India Thomas Cup, Group Stage Fixtures

May 8 - India vs Germany at 07:30 AM IST

May 9 - India vs Canada at 12:30 PM IST

May 11 - Chinese Taipei vs India at 12:30 PM IST

India Uber Cup, Group Stage Fixtures

May 8 - India vs Canada at 17:30 PM IST

May 10 - India vs USA at 07:30 AM IST

May 11 - South Korea vs India at 7:30 AM IST

Two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be played on May 12. The quarter-finals draw will be conducted on May 11.

The semi-finals are on May 13. Uber Cup finals and Thomas Cup finals are on May 14 and May 15 respectively.

Teams

Thomas Cup : Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore in Group A; Denmark, China, France and Algeria in Group B; Chinese Taipei, India, Germany and Canada in Group C; Japan, Malaysia, England and United States in Group D.

Uber Cup : Japan, Indonesia, France and Germany in Group A; China, Chinese Taipei, Spain and Australia in Group B; Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia and Egypt in Group C; South Korea, India, Canada and United States in Group D.

Note: New Zealand withdrew form Thomas Cup due to COVID-19. United States replaced them. In Uber Cup, Germany replaced Russia after the latter's

ban for invasion of Ukraine.