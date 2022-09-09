Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: Watch Asia Cup 2022, Super Four Cricket Match Live

This is the dress rehearsal for the big final. Five-time champions Sri Lanka will take on two-time winners Pakistan in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 tonight. Irrespective of whatever happens in the match, the two teams will meet again on Sunday in the final. The SL vs PAK cricket match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE, and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka and Pakistan started their respective Asia Cup 2022 campaigns on losing notes -- Sri Lanka getting hammered by Afghanistan, and Pakistan conceding to India. But both the sides have since won three matches each -- including Super Four victories over Afghanistan and India -- to make the final. Now, they will face off in the final Super Four match.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I head-to-head record

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two teams in T20I cricket. Pakistan lead the head-to-head record 13-8. But Sri Lanka have won the last three matches against Pakistan.

Overall, Sri Lanka have a 73-88 win-loss record in 163 T20Is. It's 121-68 for Pakistan in 194 previous matches. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won their respective previous three matches.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match details

Match : 6th and final Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan;

Date : September 9 (Friday), 2022;

Time : 7:30 PM IST/06:00 PM Local;

Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Live streaming and telecast details of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan: Ariana TV; Australia: YuppTV; Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Channel 9, BTV National; Canada: YuppTV; Hong Kong: Star Sports; MENA Countries: OSN Sports; New Zealand: YuppTV; Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); UK And USA: Hotstar.

Squads

Sri Lanka : Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.