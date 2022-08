Live Streaming Of Durand Cup 2022: Watch 131st Edition Of World's 3rd Oldest Football Tournament Live

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will be held in Kolkata, Guwahati and Imphal from August 16 to September 18. Defending champions FC Goa will face Mohammedan Sporting in the opening match at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Tuesday. The tournament will be telecast live. (More Football News)

With all the 11 Indian Super League clubs participating along with five I-League and four Services teams, the total number of teams has also gone up to 20 from 16 last year.

Assam and Manipur will join West Bengal as tournament hosts, the first time the iconic tournament is being played in three states.

Kolkata will host 27 out of 47 games of the Durand Cup. Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Khuman Lampak in Imphal will be hosting 10 group stage games each.

The teams:

Group A : Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Indian Air Force, Jamshedpur, Mohammedan in Kolkata.

Group B : ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Indian Navy, Mumbai City, Rajasthan United in Kolkata.

Group C : Army Red, Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC, NEROCA, TRAU in Imphal.

Group D : Army Green, Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United, Odisha FC, Sudeva Delhi in Guwahati.

The two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

How to watch Durand Cup 2022?

Viacom18 Sports will broadcast the Durand Cup 2022 live. Matches will be available on Sports18 1 SD/HD and Sports 18 Khel. Live streaming of Durand Cup 2022 will be available on Voot.

Venues

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal for Group A and Group B; Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur for Group C; Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam for Group D.

Fixtures

Date Time Fixtures Channels 16-Aug 7:00 PM Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Sports18 – 1 + Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 17-Aug 2:30 PM Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 17-Aug 5:30 PM North East United FC vs Odisha FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 18-Aug 3:00 PM Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 18-Aug 6:00 PM Neroca FC vs Trau FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 19-Aug 3:00 PM FC Goa vs Indian Air Force FT Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 19-Aug 6:00 PM Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 20-Aug 3:00 PM Chennaiyin FC vs Army Red FT Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 20-Aug 6:00 PM ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 21-Aug 3:00 PM North East United FC vs Army Green FT Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 21-Aug 6:00 PM Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 22-Aug 3:00 PM Trau FC vs Hyderabad FC Sports18 - 1 HD 22-Aug 6:00 PM East Bengal Club vs Indian Navy FT Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 23-Aug 3:00 PM Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sports18 - 1 HD 23-Aug 6:00 PM Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force FT Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 24-Aug 3:00 PM Army Red FT vs Neroca FC Sports18 - 1 HD 24-Aug 6:00 PM ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 25-Aug 3:00 PM Army Green FT vs Sudeva Delhi FC Sports18 - 1 HD 25-Aug 6:00 PM East Bengal Club vs Rajasthan United FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 26-Aug 3:00 PM Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sports18 - 1 HD 26-Aug 6:00 PM Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 27-Aug 3:00 PM Mohammedan SC vs Indian Air Force FT Sports18 - 1 HD 27-Aug 6:00 PM North East United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 28-Aug 3:00 PM Trau FC vs Army Red FT Sports18 - 1 HD 28-Aug 6:00 PM East Bengal Club vs ATK Mohun Bagan Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 29-Aug 3:00 PM Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 29-Aug 6:00 PM Odisha FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 30-Aug 3:00 PM Neroca FC vs Hyderabad FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 30-Aug 6:00 PM Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 31-Aug 3:00 PM Kerala Blasters FC vs Army Green FT Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 31-Aug 6:00 PM ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy FT Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 1-Sep 3:00 PM Trau FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 1-Sep 6:00 PM Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force FT Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 2-Sep 3:00 PM North East United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 2-Sep 6:00 PM Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 3-Sep 3:00 PM Army Red FT vs Hyderabad FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 3-Sep 6:00 PM East Bengal Club vs Mumbai City FC Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 4-Sep 6:00 PM Army Green FT vs Odisha FC Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 5-Sep 3:00 PM Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Navy FT Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 5-Sep 6:00 PM Neroca FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 9-Sep 6:00 PM 1ST GROUP A vs 2nd GROUP D Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 10-Sep 6:00 PM 1ST GROUP D vs 2nd GROUP A Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 11-Sep 6:00 PM 1ST GROUP C vs 2nd GROUP B Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 12-Sep 6:00 PM 1ST GROUP B vs 2nd GROUP C Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 14-Sep 6:00 PM WINNER OF QF1 vs WINNER OF QF3 Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 15-Sep 6:00 PM WINNER OF QF2 vs WINNER OF QF4 Sports18 - 1+ Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel 18-Sep 6:00 PM WINNER OF SF1 vs WINNER OF SF2 Sports18 - 1 HD + Khel

Durand Cup was founded in 1888 and is currently organised by the Durand Football Tournament Society. Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament.