Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Comilla Victorians Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 20

Check match and telecast details of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 clash between Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka.

Minister Group Dhaka opener Tamim Iqbal. Courtesy: Twitter

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 6:01 pm

For the second time in four days, two star-studded teams, Comilla Victorians and Minister Group Dhaka will meet in the 2022 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 cricket tournament in Dhaka on Friday. (More Cricket News)

On Tuesday, Minister Group Dhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 50 runs after posting 181/6, thanks to skipper Mahmudullah's unbeaten 70 off 41 balls. Andre Russell took three wickets for 17 runs in 2.3 overs as Victorians got all out for 131 in 17.3 overs.

It was the first defeat for the Imrul Kayes-led Victorians and they are second in the six-team table with eight points from five matches. The Minister Group are third with six points from six matches with three wins and three defeats.

Fortune Barishal lead the BPL 2022 table with nine points from seven matches (four wins and two defeats).

Earlier in the day, the 19th match between bottom-placed Sylhet Sunrisers and Fortune Barishal was abandoned due to rain. Khulna Tigers (fourth) and Chattogram Challengers (fifth) are the two other teams in the BPL.

Head-to-head record

In the last five meetings, Minister Group Dhaka have won three while Comilla Victorians were victorious in two.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 20th of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka.
Date: February 4 (Friday), 2022
Time: 6:00 PM IST/ 6:30 PM Local
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh

How to live stream Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka cricket match?

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL match will be telecast live on the FanCode app. 

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka match on Gazi TV and T Sport.

Playing XIs in the previous match

Comilla Victorians (vs Chattogram Challengers): Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Sumon Khan.

Minister Group Dhaka (vs Comilla Victorians): Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmad.

Squads

Comilla Victorians: Imrul Kayes (c), Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Sumon Khan, Cameron Delport, Ariful Haque, Shohidul Islam, Mominul Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon.

Minister Group Dhaka: Mohammad Shahzad, Tamim Iqbal, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Shuvagata Hom, Andre Russell, Mohammad Naim, Mashrafe Mortaza, Ebadot Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Qais Ahmad, Aminul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Hasan Murad, Shamsur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Najibullah Zadran, Rishad Hossain, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

