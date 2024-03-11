Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Draw With Kylian Mbappe On The Bench - In Pics

PSG's Kylian Mbappe cheers with PSG's goalkeeper Keylor Navas at the end of the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Reims' Amir Richardson fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Advertisement
PSG's Kylian Mbappen, left, and Reims' Amir Richardson fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, and Reims' Sergio Akieme fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Advertisement
PSG's supporters during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Advertisement
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, right, plays the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Advertisement
PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, and Reims' Emmanuel Agbadou battle for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Bradley Barcola controls the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.