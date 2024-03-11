Sports

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Draw With Kylian Mbappe On The Bench - In Pics

French league leader Paris Saint-Germain drew 2-2 at home to Reims on Sunday as Kylian Mbappé was left on the bench for the second straight league game. It was defending champion PSG’s third straight league draw and the attack looked tame without him. Mbappe came on in the 73rd minute with the score at 2-2, but could not add to his league-leading 21 goals. He curled a shot just wide soon after, missed the ball attempting a bicycle kick and looked frustrated after shooting straight at the goalkeeper from 20 meters out. PSG is 10 points clear of second-place Brest with nine games remaining. Mbappé scored both goals on Tuesday as PSG beat Real Sociedad 2-1 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. But coach Luis Enrique is rotating his players to prepare for next season without Mbappé, who is leaving this summer.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

PSG's Kylian Mbappe cheers with PSG's goalkeeper Keylor Navas at the end of the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

1/9
Ligue%201%202023-24%3A%20Paris%20Saint-Germain%20vs%20Reims
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Reims' Amir Richardson fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2/9
Ligue%201%202023-24%3A%20Paris%20Saint-Germain%20vs%20Reims
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Kylian Mbappe looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Advertisement
3/9
Ligue%201%202023-24%3A%20Paris%20Saint-Germain%20vs%20Reims
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Kylian Mbappen, left, and Reims' Amir Richardson fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

4/9
Ligue%201%202023-24%3A%20Paris%20Saint-Germain%20vs%20Reims
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, and Reims' Sergio Akieme fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Advertisement
5/9
Ligue%201%202023-24%3A%20Paris%20Saint-Germain%20vs%20Reims
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's supporters during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Advertisement
6/9
Ligue%201%202023-24%3A%20Paris%20Saint-Germain%20vs%20Reims
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Ousmane Dembele, right, plays the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Advertisement
7/9
Ligue%201%202023-24%3A%20Paris%20Saint-Germain%20vs%20Reims
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, and Reims' Emmanuel Agbadou battle for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

8/9
Ligue%201%202023-24%3A%20Paris%20Saint-Germain%20vs%20Reims
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's head coach Luis Enrique reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

9/9
Ligue%201%202023-24%3A%20Paris%20Saint-Germain%20vs%20Reims
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Bradley Barcola controls the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Tags

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement