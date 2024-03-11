Sports

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Draw With Kylian Mbappe On The Bench - In Pics

French league leader Paris Saint-Germain drew 2-2 at home to Reims on Sunday as Kylian Mbappé was left on the bench for the second straight league game. It was defending champion PSG’s third straight league draw and the attack looked tame without him. Mbappe came on in the 73rd minute with the score at 2-2, but could not add to his league-leading 21 goals. He curled a shot just wide soon after, missed the ball attempting a bicycle kick and looked frustrated after shooting straight at the goalkeeper from 20 meters out. PSG is 10 points clear of second-place Brest with nine games remaining. Mbappé scored both goals on Tuesday as PSG beat Real Sociedad 2-1 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. But coach Luis Enrique is rotating his players to prepare for next season without Mbappé, who is leaving this summer.