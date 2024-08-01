Sports

Leon Marchand, 22-year-old From France, Rules Paris Pool With Historic Double Gold - In Pics

Two grueling races. Two very different strokes. Two Olympic records. Two gold medals. The 22-year-old Leon Marchand was the star of the day at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday as he demolished records enroute to one of the most outrageous double golds in the history of the Olympic Games. Marchand won the gold in 200-meter butterfly and the 200m breaststroke within two hours of each other. It was his third gold of the ongoing Olympics.