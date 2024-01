Earlier, Divyansh Singh Panwar had struck gold in the men’s event with a world record score in the final.

India is now firmly on the top of the season-opening World Cup stage with two gold and three silver medals in their kitty after three days of competition.

Two Indians, Sonam and Nancy had made the final after shooting scores of 632.7 and 633.1 to finish the 60-shot qualification round in fifth and fourth spots respectively.