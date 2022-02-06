Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
India Win Record Fifth ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup - Legends Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly And Others React

India defeated England in the final of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 for the fifth title. Here's how Indian legends reacted.

Indian players lift the ICC U-19 World Cup trophy after beating England in the 2022 final. Photo: ICC

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 10:05 am

India clinched the U-19 Cricket World Cup title for a record fifth time after beating England by four wickets in the 2022 summit clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

India rode on a sensational all-round show from Raj Angad Bawa. The Chandigarh boy shone with the ball with a sensational fiver (5/31) to help India shot England out for 189 before hitting a valuable 35 down the order to help India chase down the target of 190 with 2.2 overs to spare.

Soon after India's win, legends of the game took to social media platforms to congratulate the Yash Dhull-led team.

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who helped India win their maiden U-19 World Cup in 2000 with a player of the tournament performance, hailed the "amazing spells by Bawa and Ravi Kumar (4/34).

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, known for his spicy tweets, aimed at ex-England captain Michael Vaughan. He wrote:

Vaughan himself had earlier tweeted in praise of the Indian team after beating Australia to enter the final.

BCCI boss and former India captain hailed the "absolutely breathtaking and tremendous performance under pressure":

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said India deserved the title:

Spin great and former India captain Anil Kumble said that the team "showed resilience and maturity under pressure."

It was a remarkable achievement for India, who had won the title in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, as they found themselves in a situation where they were struggling to field a playing XI after multiple players contracted COVID-19 hours before their match against Ireland. 

Six members of the squad, including captain Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed, missed both the Ireland and Uganda fixtures, forcing the BCCI to fly in precautionary reinforcements.

