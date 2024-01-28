Sports

IND Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 3: Ollie Pope Takes England's Lead To 126 Runs Against India - In Pics

The overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were removed early on Day 3 as the veteran southpaw was left 13 runs shy of his well-deserved ton and the Indian innings were restricted to 436 runs all out. England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley started well. Ashwin provided with the first breakthrough. But Ollie Pope played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 148* off 208 balls. He added 112 runs for the sixth wicket with Ben Foakes (34 off 81 balls). No other English batter spent much time at the crease. England have taken a 126-run lead in their second innings