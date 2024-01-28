India's captain Rohit Sharma, second right, walks back to the pavilion with teammates at the end of the third day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
IND Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 3: Ollie Pope Takes England's Lead To 126 Runs Against India - In Pics
The overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were removed early on Day 3 as the veteran southpaw was left 13 runs shy of his well-deserved ton and the Indian innings were restricted to 436 runs all out. England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley started well. Ashwin provided with the first breakthrough. But Ollie Pope played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 148* off 208 balls. He added 112 runs for the sixth wicket with Ben Foakes (34 off 81 balls). No other English batter spent much time at the crease. England have taken a 126-run lead in their second innings
England's Ollie Pope, right, and teammate Rehan Ahmed walk back to the pavilion at the end of the third day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
English and Indian fans cheer for their teams on the third day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
England's Ollie Pope celebrates his hundred runs on the third day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
England's Ollie Pope bats on the third day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
England's Ollie Pope, right, raises his bat as he celebrates his fifty on the third day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
England's Joe Root, center, celebrates the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja on the third day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
India's Axar Patel bats on the third day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
England supporters cheer up for their team during the third day of first test match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.