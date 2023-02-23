ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India Vs Australia Semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out - Report

On the eve of major T20 World Cup semifinal, Indian cricket team have already been jolted with major news that their influential skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur could be ruled out due to illness. (More Cricket News)



Moreover, all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection according to a report by the BCCI.

According to various media reports, Harmanpreet and pacer Vastrakar reported ill to the build-up of the major semifinal and were immediately hospitalised. They were discharged on February 22 but the fitness remains a major doubt for the duo.

UPDATE 🚨 - Pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection!



The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has approved @SnehRana15 as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar in the India squad! #T20WorldCup | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NKiTvp22Hn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 23, 2023

The ICC Technical Committee has approved Sneh Rana as Vastrakar's replacement in the India squad.