Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

I-League 2022-23: Rajasthan United Hand Sudeva Delhi FC Their Fourth Consecutive Defeat

Winless in their last two matches, Rajasthan United started on an aggressive note. This was their second win in four games.

Rajasthan United players celebrate a goal against Sudeva Delhi.
Rajasthan United players celebrate a goal against Sudeva Delhi. Twitter/I-League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 10:51 pm

Rajasthan United returned to winning ways with a dominant 3-1 win over listless Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League in New Delhi on Saturday. (More Football News)

Captain Martin Chaves struck in the 15th minute to put Rajasthan ahead but Delhi restored parity in six minutes with Tetsuaki Misawa bringing up the equaliser.

Britto PM (45+4th) scored during the first-half injury time to regain the lead for Rajasthan, while Aidar Mambetaliev found the target in the 86th minute.

This was Rajasthan United's second win from four matches which took them to fourth place on the table with seven points, while Sudeva Delhi remained at the bottom having lost four in a row.

Winless in their last two matches, Rajasthan United started on an aggressive note and earned back-to-back corners but created no real threat.

Lalliansanga Renthlei initiated the goal-scoring move from the top of the box and he chipped it to Joseba Beitia, who put a cross into the six-yard area for Chaves to rise between the Sudeva defenders to head home.

A throw into the box by the Sudeva Delhi left-back Karthik Panicker found the Japan recruit Misawa, whose thumping volley on the turn gave Rajasthan goalkeeper Mohammad Rafique Ali Sardar no chance.

Hardik Bhatt was at the heart of Rajasthan defence and thwarted all of Sudeva's attempts, especially from Kosuke Uchida.

Related stories

I-League 2022-23: Sreenidi Deccan FC Inaugurate New Stadium With A Win

I-League 2022-23: Aizawl FC Register First Win Of The Season

I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab Win 1-0 As Sreenidi Deccan Survive A 5-Goal Thriller

Just before the break, a blocked Beitia shot reached William Pauliankhum who then crossed it for Britto to regain their lead.

Chaves, who remained an influential force for the visitors, tried a long ranger in the 81st minute but it was fisted away by the Sudeva custodian Kabir Kohli.

Five minutes later, Aidar Mambetaliev doubled the lead for the Desert Warriors when Sudeva defender Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma failed to clear a shot from Cháves inside the six-yard box.

Tags

Sports Football I-League Rajasthan United Sudeva Delhi FC Martin Chaves Britto PM Aidar Mambetaliev Hardik Bhatt Tetsuaki Misawa
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read