HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 Relocated From Guangzhou To Bangkok

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can announce that the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 will no longer take place in Guangzhou, China. (More Badminton News)

The tournament has been relocated to Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok, Thailand and will run from 7-11 December – one week earlier than the scheduled dates for Guangzhou. This is due to stadium availability and a consequence of the change in location.

BWF in consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) agreed to relocate the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation.

BWF would like to thank CBA, Guangzhou City Government, and Guangzhou Sports Bureau for their extraordinary work. BWF would also like to thank the Badminton Association of Thailand for providing a replacement location for the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 at such late notice.

The list of athletes qualified for the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals will be confirmed on 22 November after the conclusion of the SATHIO GROUP Australian Open 2022.