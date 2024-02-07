Sports

Bayer Leverkusen Edge Out VfB Stuttgart To Enter German Cup Semis

Bayer Leverkusen reached 30 games unbeaten in all competitions this season with a 3-2 comeback win over Stuttgart to reach the German Cup semi-finals. Jonathan Tah's 90th-minute header won the game and spared Xabi Alonso's team extra time ahead of a league game Saturday against title rivals Bayern Munich, Associated Press reported. Leverkusen had twice recovered from a goal down. Stuttgart took the lead at a corner when Waldemar Anton got away from his marker Edmond Tapsoba and headed in at the far post. Midfielder Robert Andrich leveled the score early in the second half with a curling shot from around 20 metres into the top-right corner. Chris Fuhrich restored Stuttgart's lead in a move that began when Andrich gave away the ball, but Amine Adli leveled again for Leverkusen on the break from a through ball from Florian Wirtz, who also assisted Tah's winner. It was the third time in Leverkusen's last five games that it won a on a goal scored in the 90th minute or stoppage time.

February 7, 2024

Stuttgart players react after the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

German soccer cup quarterfinal: Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Leverkusen players celebrate after the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

German soccer cup quarterfinal: Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah and Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka celebrate after the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

German soccer cup quarterfinal: Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah celebrates after the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

German soccer cup quarterfinal: Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo celebrates during the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

German soccer cup quarterfinal: Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

German soccer cup quarterfinal: Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo jumps for the ball besides Stuttgart's Leonidas Stergiou during the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

German soccer cup quarterfinal: Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Leverkusen's Amine Adli, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

German soccer cup quarterfinal: Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during the German soccer cup quarterfinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

