Sports

Bayer Leverkusen Edge Out VfB Stuttgart To Enter German Cup Semis

Bayer Leverkusen reached 30 games unbeaten in all competitions this season with a 3-2 comeback win over Stuttgart to reach the German Cup semi-finals. Jonathan Tah's 90th-minute header won the game and spared Xabi Alonso's team extra time ahead of a league game Saturday against title rivals Bayern Munich, Associated Press reported. Leverkusen had twice recovered from a goal down. Stuttgart took the lead at a corner when Waldemar Anton got away from his marker Edmond Tapsoba and headed in at the far post. Midfielder Robert Andrich leveled the score early in the second half with a curling shot from around 20 metres into the top-right corner. Chris Fuhrich restored Stuttgart's lead in a move that began when Andrich gave away the ball, but Amine Adli leveled again for Leverkusen on the break from a through ball from Florian Wirtz, who also assisted Tah's winner. It was the third time in Leverkusen's last five games that it won a on a goal scored in the 90th minute or stoppage time.