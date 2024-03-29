Xabi Alonso, who lifted the Champions League trophy in 2005 during his debut season with Liverpool, has been widely touted as a likely replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Tim Markland/PA

Xabi Alonso, who lifted the Champions League trophy in 2005 during his debut season with Liverpool, has been widely touted as a likely replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Tim Markland/PA