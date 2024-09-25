Football

Walsall Vs Leicester City: Steve Cooper Desperate To Build Foxes Goodwill Amid Fan Unrest

Leicester scraped through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup by winning 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out at the Bescot Stadium, having seen a much-changed team held to a 0-0 draw

Steve Cooper looks on during Tuesday's game
Steve Cooper is desperate to prove himself to Leicester City's supporters after being the target of dissenting chants during their EFL Cup tie at Walsall on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Leicester scraped through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup by winning 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out at the Bescot Stadium, having seen a much-changed team held to a 0-0 draw.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward saved all three spot-kicks he faced, but Leicester's performance drew criticism from the away end as the Foxes only managed two shots on target – and none in the first half.

Amid chants of "this is embarrassing", one supporter even encroached on the playing area to vent his frustrations at Cooper before being removed by stewards.

Leicester are also one of six teams yet to win a Premier League game this term, and Cooper's links to their rivals Nottingham Forest meant his appointment was not universally welcomed.

He knows he must build a positive relationship with fans as quickly as possible, saying: "I have no problem with it. It's an experience that I will try to make the best of.

"What an opportunity to show how good I am and how good we are. That will be my approach to it.

"I'll never have a bad opinion about any view. I have a lot of respect for supporters. I know I have got to build credit with supporters. 

"It's nights like this where you can look back and really build strong relationships. That's my objective.

"I really, really want to do well for this football club. I've really bought into what it stands for and the people who work here. 

"Everyone is so good-willed and good-natured and wants the club to do well and I take that responsibility seriously. It's important to talk about it. I see it as a great opportunity."

Leicester face a tough assignment at Arsenal on Saturday, having lost their last five league matches against the Gunners, also winning just one of their last 26 away league games against them (four draws, 21 losses).

