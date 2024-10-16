Football

UEFA Nations League: ESP Beat Serbia 3-0 - In Pics

Álvaro Morata scored about 10 minutes after missing a penalty kick as Spain comfortably defeated Serbia 3-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals after its third consecutive victory in the Nations League. Morata sent his penalty over the crossbar in the 54th, then found the net for Spain’s second goal in the 65th at the Nuevo Arcangel stadium in Cordoba. Aymeric Laporte had opened the scoring five minutes into the match for Spain, the defending champion which opened with a 0-0 draw at Serbia and then beat Switzerland and Denmark in Group A4.