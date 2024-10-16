Football

UEFA Nations League: ESP Beat Serbia 3-0 - In Pics

Álvaro Morata scored about 10 minutes after missing a penalty kick as Spain comfortably defeated Serbia 3-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals after its third consecutive victory in the Nations League. Morata sent his penalty over the crossbar in the 54th, then found the net for Spain’s second goal in the 65th at the Nuevo Arcangel stadium in Cordoba. Aymeric Laporte had opened the scoring five minutes into the match for Spain, the defending champion which opened with a 0-0 draw at Serbia and then beat Switzerland and Denmark in Group A4.

UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain vs Serbia Photo gallery_Alex Baena
Nations League Soccer: Spain players celebrate after Alex Baena scored his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Spain players celebrate after Spain's Alex Baena scored his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Serbia at the Nuevo El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain.

2/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain vs Serbia Photo gallery_Alex Baena
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Alex Baena celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Alex Baena celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Serbia at the Nuevo El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain.

3/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain vs Serbia Photo gallery_Strahinja Pavlovic
Nations League Soccer: Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic, 2nd right is shown a red card | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic, 2nd right is shown a red card by the referee for his foul on Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Serbia at the Nuevo El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain.

4/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain vs Serbia Photo gallery_Mikel Oyarzabal
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, right is fouled by Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, right is fouled by Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Serbia at the Nuevo El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain.

5/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain vs Serbia Photo gallery_Joselu
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Joselu, left and Serbia's Nemanja Maksimovic challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Joselu, left and Serbia's Nemanja Maksimovic challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Serbia at the Nuevo El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain.

6/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain vs Serbia Photo gallery_Alvaro Morata
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Serbia at the Nuevo El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain.

7/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain vs Serbia Photo gallery_Mikel Merino
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Mikel Merino, right, jumps for the ball | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Mikel Merino, right, jumps for the ball during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Serbia at the Nuevo El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain.

8/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain vs Serbia Photo gallery_Marc Cucurella
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Marc Cucurella, right, is chased by Serbia's Kosta Nedeljkovic | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Marc Cucurella, right, is chased by Serbia's Kosta Nedeljkovic during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Serbia at the Nuevo El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain.

9/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain vs Serbia Photo gallery_Pedro Porro
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Pedro Porro, left, is tackled by Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Pedro Porro, left, is tackled by Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Serbia at the Nuevo El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain.

10/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Spain vs Serbia Photo gallery_Mikel Oyarzabal
Nations League Soccer: Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, centre, is tackled by Serbia's Nemanja Maksimovic | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, centre, is tackled by Serbia's Nemanja Maksimovic, right as he tries to beat Serbia's goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, left, during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Serbia at the Nuevo El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain.

