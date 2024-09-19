UEFA Champions League: PSG Earn 1-0 Victory Over Girona Through Dramatic Late Winner - In Pics

PSG players leave the pitch after they won the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Girona's players leave the pitch after they lost the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG players celebrate after a goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG players celebrate after a goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Girona's Portu, right, and PSG's Joao Neves fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique gives instructions during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Girona's Viktor Tsygankov, left, and PSG's Bradley Barcola fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Marquinhos clears the ball in front of Girona's Bryan Gil during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Girona's Arnau Martinez, left, and PSG's Bradley Barcola fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Girona's Cristhian Stuani, left, and PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.