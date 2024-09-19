Football

UEFA Champions League: PSG Earn 1-0 Victory Over Girona Through Dramatic Late Winner - In Pics

Girona defended resolutely for the whole match but a massive mistake by the goalkeeper in the 90th minute helped Paris Saint-Germain earn a dramatic victory at home in the first match of both these teams at the new season of the UEFA Champions League. PSG dominated the match fully getting 26 shots against Girona's three. However, the scoreline remained stuck at 0-0 till Paulo Gazzaniga's own goal made the difference and helped PSG get ahead.

PSG players leave the pitch after they won the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Girona's players leave the pitch after they lost the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

PSG players celebrate after a goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

PSG players celebrate after a goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Girona's Portu, right, and PSG's Joao Neves fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

PSG's head coach Luis Enrique gives instructions during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Girona's Viktor Tsygankov, left, and PSG's Bradley Barcola fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

PSG's Marquinhos clears the ball in front of Girona's Bryan Gil during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Girona's Arnau Martinez, left, and PSG's Bradley Barcola fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Girona's Cristhian Stuani, left, and PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

