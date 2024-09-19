Football

UEFA Champions League: PSG Earn 1-0 Victory Over Girona Through Dramatic Late Winner - In Pics

Girona defended resolutely for the whole match but a massive mistake by the goalkeeper in the 90th minute helped Paris Saint-Germain earn a dramatic victory at home in the first match of both these teams at the new season of the UEFA Champions League. PSG dominated the match fully getting 26 shots against Girona's three. However, the scoreline remained stuck at 0-0 till Paulo Gazzaniga's own goal made the difference and helped PSG get ahead.