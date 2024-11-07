UEFA Champions League: Jamal Musiala Helps Bayern Munich Beat Benfica 1-0 - In Pics

Bayern's Konrad Laimer vies for the ball with Benfica's Benjamin Rollheiser, right, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.
Benfica's head coach Bruno Lage gestures during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane background center, jumps for the ball with Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane attempts a shot at goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany applauds during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, left, scores the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.
Benfica's Alvaro Carreras vies for the ball with Bayern's Leroy Sane, left, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.
Benfica's Antonio Silva, center, fights for the ball with Bayern's Jamal Musiala during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Kim Min-jae runs with the ball, followed by Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu, left, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.