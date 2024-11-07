Football

UEFA Champions League: Jamal Musiala Helps Bayern Munich Beat Benfica 1-0 - In Pics

Jamal Musiala scored a crucial header in the second half, leading Bayern Munich to a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Germany international found the net with a powerful header from close range in the 67th minute. Bayern dominated the match and created several chances before finally breaking the deadlock. Musiala's goal was set up by Harry Kane, who headed Leroy Sane's cross back across the face of the goal. This win was vital for Bayern Munich as it helped get their campaign back on track following two consecutive defeats in the competition against Aston Villa and Barcelona—marking the first time they had lost two in a row since 2017. With this victory, Bayern lifted their points total to six from four matches and moved into 17th place, while Benfica, who struggled to create offensive opportunities, also remained at six points in 19th place.