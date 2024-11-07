Football

UEFA Champions League: Jamal Musiala Helps Bayern Munich Beat Benfica 1-0 - In Pics

Jamal Musiala scored a crucial header in the second half, leading Bayern Munich to a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Germany international found the net with a powerful header from close range in the 67th minute. Bayern dominated the match and created several chances before finally breaking the deadlock. Musiala's goal was set up by Harry Kane, who headed Leroy Sane's cross back across the face of the goal. This win was vital for Bayern Munich as it helped get their campaign back on track following two consecutive defeats in the competition against Aston Villa and Barcelona—marking the first time they had lost two in a row since 2017. With this victory, Bayern lifted their points total to six from four matches and moved into 17th place, while Benfica, who struggled to create offensive opportunities, also remained at six points in 19th place.

UEFA Champions League soccer Bayern Munich and SL Benfica football match_Konrad Laimer
UEFA Champions League: Bayern's Konrad Laimer vies for the ball with Benfica's Benjamin Rollheiser | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Konrad Laimer vies for the ball with Benfica's Benjamin Rollheiser, right, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.

2/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Bayern Munich and SL Benfica football match_ Bruno Lage
UEFA Champions League: Benfica's head coach Bruno Lage | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Benfica's head coach Bruno Lage gestures during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.

3/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Bayern Munich and SL Benfica football match_ Nicolas Otamendi
UEFA Champions League: Bayern's Harry Kane jumps for the ball with Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Harry Kane background center, jumps for the ball with Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.

4/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Bayern Munich and SL Benfica football match_Harry Kane
UEFA Champions League: Bayern's Harry Kane attempts a shot at goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Harry Kane attempts a shot at goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.

5/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Bayern Munich and SL Benfica football match_Vincent Kompany
UEFA Champions League: Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany applauds during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.

6/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Bayern Munich and SL Benfica football match_Jamal Musiala
UEFA Champions League: Bayern's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.

7/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Bayern Munich and SL Benfica football match_Jamal Musiala
UEFA Champions League: Bayern's Jamal Musiala, left, scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, left, scores the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.

8/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Bayern Munich and SL Benfica football match_Alvaro Carreras
UEFA Champions League: Benfica's Alvaro Carreras vies for the ball with Bayern's Leroy Sane | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Benfica's Alvaro Carreras vies for the ball with Bayern's Leroy Sane, left, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.

9/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Bayern Munich and SL Benfica football match_Antonio Silva
UEFA Champions League: Benfica's Antonio Silva, center, fights for the ball with Bayern's Jamal Musiala | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Benfica's Antonio Silva, center, fights for the ball with Bayern's Jamal Musiala during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.

10/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Bayern Munich and SL Benfica football match_Kim Min-jae
UEFA Champions League: Bayern's Kim Min-jae runs with the ball, followed by Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's Kim Min-jae runs with the ball, followed by Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu, left, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica, in Munich, Germany.

