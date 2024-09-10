SUI 1-4 ESP, UEFA Nations League: 10-man Spain Thrash Switzerland - In Pics

Football

Despite being reduced to 10 men just 20 minutes into the match, European Champions Spain thrashed Switzerland 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League encounter. Luis de la Fuente’s side got off to a stunning start, getting a 2-0 lead in Geneva with goals from Joselu and Fabián Ruiz after only 13 minutes. Zeki Amdouni pulled one back for the Swiss just before the first half ended but Spain got two more goals in the second half to complete a dominating victory.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Spain's soccer players celebrate the victory | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Spain's soccer players celebrate the victory, right, next to Switzerland's forward Zeki Amdouni, left, and Switzerland's defender Manuel Akanji, center, after the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Switzerland's midfielder Ruben Vargas, left, fights for the ball with Spain's defender Dani Carvajal | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Switzerland's midfielder Ruben Vargas, left, fights for the ball with Spain's defender Dani Carvajal | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Switzerland's midfielder Ruben Vargas, left, fights for the ball with Spain's defender Dani Carvajal, right, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva, Switzerland.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Switzerland's forward Zeki Amdouni, right, scores the goal against Spain | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi via AP
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Switzerland's forward Zeki Amdouni, right, scores the goal against Spain | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi via AP

Switzerland's forward Zeki Amdouni, right, scores the goal against Spain's goalkeeper David Raya, second right, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva, Switzerland.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Switzerland's Gregory Wuthrich, left, Becir Omeragic, center, and Spain's midfielder Nico Williams, right, in action | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Switzerland's Gregory Wuthrich, left, Becir Omeragic, center, and Spain's midfielder Nico Williams, right, in action | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Switzerland's defender Gregory Wuthrich, left, Switzerland's defender Becir Omeragic, center, and Spain's midfielder Nico Williams, right, in action during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain:
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Spain's forward Lamine Yamal, left, fights for the ball with Switzerland's midfielder Remo Freuler, right, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Referee Irfan Peljto shows the red card to Spain's defender Robin Le Normand | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Referee Irfan Peljto shows the red card to Spain's defender Robin Le Normand | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

The referee Irfan Peljto shows the red card to Spain's defender Robin Le Normand during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva, Switzerland.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Spain's midfielder Nico Williams, left, fights for the ball with Switzerland's defender Gregory Wuthrich | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Nico Williams, left, fights for the ball with Switzerland's defender Gregory Wuthrich | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Spain's midfielder Nico Williams, left, fights for the ball with Switzerland's defender Gregory Wuthrich, right, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Spain's forward Joselu, right, celebrates after scoring the first goal | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Spain's forward Joselu, right, celebrates after scoring the first goal | Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Spain's forward Joselu, right, celebrates after scoring the first goal with Spain's forward Lamine Yamal, left, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Spain's midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 2nd right, celebrates his goal | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Spain's midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 2nd right, celebrates his goal | Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

Spain's midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 2nd right, celebrates his goal during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva, Switzerland.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Switzerland's defender Gregory Wuthrich, left, fight for the ball with Spain's forward Joselu | Photo: Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Spain: Switzerland's defender Gregory Wuthrich, left, fight for the ball with Spain's forward Joselu | Photo: Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP

Switzerland's defender Gregory Wuthrich, left, fight for the ball with Spain's forward Joselu, right, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva, Switzerland.

