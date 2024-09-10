SUI 1-4 ESP, UEFA Nations League: 10-man Spain Thrash Switzerland - In Pics

Spain's soccer players celebrate the victory, right, next to Switzerland's forward Zeki Amdouni, left, and Switzerland's defender Manuel Akanji, center, after the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva.
Switzerland's midfielder Ruben Vargas, left, fights for the ball with Spain's defender Dani Carvajal, right, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Switzerland's forward Zeki Amdouni, right, scores the goal against Spain's goalkeeper David Raya, second right, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Switzerland's defender Gregory Wuthrich, left, Switzerland's defender Becir Omeragic, center, and Spain's midfielder Nico Williams, right, in action during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva.
Spain's forward Lamine Yamal, left, fights for the ball with Switzerland's midfielder Remo Freuler, right, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva.
The referee Irfan Peljto shows the red card to Spain's defender Robin Le Normand during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Spain's midfielder Nico Williams, left, fights for the ball with Switzerland's defender Gregory Wuthrich, right, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva.
Spain's forward Joselu, right, celebrates after scoring the first goal with Spain's forward Lamine Yamal, left, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva.
Spain's midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 2nd right, celebrates his goal during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Switzerland's defender Gregory Wuthrich, left, fight for the ball with Spain's forward Joselu, right, during the Nations League group A4 qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Stade de Geneve, in Geneva, Switzerland.