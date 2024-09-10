Football

SUI 1-4 ESP, UEFA Nations League: 10-man Spain Thrash Switzerland - In Pics

Despite being reduced to 10 men just 20 minutes into the match, European Champions Spain thrashed Switzerland 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League encounter. Luis de la Fuente’s side got off to a stunning start, getting a 2-0 lead in Geneva with goals from Joselu and Fabián Ruiz after only 13 minutes. Zeki Amdouni pulled one back for the Swiss just before the first half ended but Spain got two more goals in the second half to complete a dominating victory.