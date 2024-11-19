Football

Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Denmark went 0-0 in Serbia to storm into the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-finals on Tuesday (November 18,2024). Serbia controlled most of the game but could not get the goal they needed to progress from Group A4. Dusan Vlahovic was in fine form for the home side but the Danes held out to take second spot, eight points behind winners Spain but two ahead of the Serbs, for whom Strahinja Pavlovic was sent off near the end.

Nations League Soccer: Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic stand dejected after the match against Denmark | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic stand dejected after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

Nations League Soccer: Serbia's Andrija Maksimovic falls in front of Denmark's Christian Norgaard | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Serbia's Andrija Maksimovic falls in front of Denmark's Christian Norgaard during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

Nations League Soccer: Denmark's Gustav Isaksen in action in front of Serbia's Andrija Maksimovic | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Denmark's Gustav Isaksen in action in front of Serbia's Andrija Maksimovic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

Nations League Soccer: Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic holds Denmark's Albert Gronbaek | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic holds Denmark's Albert Gronbaek during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

Nations League Soccer: Denmark's Christian Eriksen passes the ball by Serbia's Aleksa Terzic | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Denmark's Christian Eriksen passes the ball by Serbia's Aleksa Terzic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

Nations League Soccer: Denmark's Mads Roerslev in action between Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, and Strahinja Pavlovic | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Denmark's Mads Roerslev in action between Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, and Strahinja Pavlovic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

Nations League Soccer: Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic in action by Denmark's Victor Nelsson | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic in action by Denmark's Victor Nelsson during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

Nations League Soccer: Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen clears the ball in front of Serbia's Milos Veljkovic | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen clears the ball in front of Serbia's Milos Veljkovic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

Nations League Soccer: Denmark's Victor Kristiansen, left, and Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Denmark's Victor Kristiansen, left, and Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

Nations League Soccer: Serbia's Lazar Samardzic, left, and Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Serbia's Lazar Samardzic, left, and Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.

