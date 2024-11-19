Football

Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Denmark went 0-0 in Serbia to storm into the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-finals on Tuesday (November 18,2024). Serbia controlled most of the game but could not get the goal they needed to progress from Group A4. Dusan Vlahovic was in fine form for the home side but the Danes held out to take second spot, eight points behind winners Spain but two ahead of the Serbs, for whom Strahinja Pavlovic was sent off near the end.