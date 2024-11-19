Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic stand dejected after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Serbia's Andrija Maksimovic falls in front of Denmark's Christian Norgaard during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Denmark's Gustav Isaksen in action in front of Serbia's Andrija Maksimovic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic holds Denmark's Albert Gronbaek during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Denmark's Christian Eriksen passes the ball by Serbia's Aleksa Terzic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Denmark's Mads Roerslev in action between Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, and Strahinja Pavlovic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic in action by Denmark's Victor Nelsson during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen clears the ball in front of Serbia's Milos Veljkovic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Denmark's Victor Kristiansen, left, and Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.
Serbia's Lazar Samardzic, left, and Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Denmark at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia.