Newcastle Vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26: Tyne-Wear Derby Sees Tension; Fans Fight, Geertruida Faces Racial Abuse
Newcastle United and Sunderland faced-off in the Tyne-Wear Derby in the Premier League 2025-26 matchday 31 on March 22, Sunday at the St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England. Unfortunately, the clash was marred by significant violence and tension both on and off the pitch. Small groups of Sunderland fans reportedly broke away from their police escort. Fans exchanged punches and hurled glass bottles and flares. The Sunderland team bus also had its windscreen damaged by projectiles upon arrival. One supporter reportedly required emergency CPR on the spot after a confrontation and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. This led to direct confrontations with large gatherings of Newcastle supporters outdie the stadium. There was tensions on the pitch as well as in the 50th minute, the game was stopped following reports of racist abuse directed at Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida from a section of the home crowd.
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