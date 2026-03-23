Newcastle Vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26: Tyne-Wear Derby Sees Tension; Fans Fight, Geertruida Faces Racial Abuse

Newcastle United and Sunderland faced-off in the Tyne-Wear Derby in the Premier League 2025-26 matchday 31 on March 22, Sunday at the St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England. Unfortunately, the clash was marred by significant violence and tension both on and off the pitch. Small groups of Sunderland fans reportedly broke away from their police escort. Fans exchanged punches and hurled glass bottles and flares. The Sunderland team bus also had its windscreen damaged by projectiles upon arrival. One supporter reportedly required emergency CPR on the spot after a confrontation and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. This led to direct confrontations with large gatherings of Newcastle supporters outdie the stadium. There was tensions on the pitch as well as in the 50th minute, the game was stopped following reports of racist abuse directed at Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida from a section of the home crowd.

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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-
A police officer reacts as a bottle is thrown during clashes between Sunderland and Newcastle United fans before the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans clash with Newcastle United fans as police attempt to intervene before the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-Newcastle United fans
Police separate Newcastle United and Sunderland fans ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match- fan clash
Police surround Sunderland fans ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-Brian Brobbey
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-Brian Brobbey
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, centre right, scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-Sven Botman
Newcastle United's Sven Botman receives treatment for a possible injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-Anthony Elanga
Newcastle United's Anthony Elanga attempts a shot towards goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-Chris Rigg
Sunderland's Chris Rigg, left, and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-Chemsdine Talbi
Sunderland's Chemsdine Talbi celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Sunderland, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-Trai Hume
Sunderland's Trai Hume, left, and Newcastle United's Anthony Elanga battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Newcastle vs Sunderland premier league soccer match-Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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