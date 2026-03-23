Newcastle Vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26: Tyne-Wear Derby Sees Tension; Fans Fight, Geertruida Faces Racial Abuse

A police officer reacts as a bottle is thrown during clashes between Sunderland and Newcastle United fans before the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

1/11 Sunderland fans clash with Newcastle United fans as police attempt to intervene before the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





2/11 Police separate Newcastle United and Sunderland fans ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





3/11 Police surround Sunderland fans ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





4/11 Sunderland's Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





5/11 Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, centre right, scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





6/11 Newcastle United's Sven Botman receives treatment for a possible injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





7/11 Newcastle United's Anthony Elanga attempts a shot towards goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





8/11 Sunderland's Chris Rigg, left, and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





9/11 Sunderland's Chemsdine Talbi celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Sunderland, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





10/11 Sunderland's Trai Hume, left, and Newcastle United's Anthony Elanga battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





11/11 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP





