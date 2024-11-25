Football

Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch MCFC Vs PFC ISL Match

Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Check the live streaming, venue, timing and other details for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC

Mumbai City FC welcome Punjab FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in their ISL clash. Photo: ISL
The international break is over and the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) resumes on Tuesday, November 26 with Punjab FC travelling to Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30 pm IST as the Islanders aim to go above the visitors in this crucial fixture. (More Football News)

Punjab FC have so far registered four victories from seven games to accumulate 12 points and be at the fifth spot in the standings, whereas Petr Kratky's Mumbai City FC are ninth in the table with 10 points to their name.

Speaking ahead of the game, coach Kratky appreciated Punjab FC performance so far in this ISL season.

“Punjab FC have a really good coach and they have done very well so far. We need to stick to our plans. We need to put up a collective front tomorrow and then the best team will win,” Kratky said.

Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record

These two teams have played two matches in the ISL and Mumbai City FC have won both their matches. The Islanders have scored five goals and Punjab FC have netted thrice in these encounters.

Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Tuesday, November 26, at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30pm IST.

Where will the Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

Indian Super League is being streamed live free on JioCinema (English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam) and telecast live on Sports 18 — 3 (English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam), Asianet Plus (Malayalam). Additionally Sports 18 — 1, Sports 18 — 2 and Sports 18 — Khel is also telecasting select ISL matches LIVE.

