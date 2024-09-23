Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: Mariners Look To Avenge Durand Cup Final Defeat

Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, ISL: Frustrating Results For MBSG
Mohun Bagan's recent form has not been great. The reigning ISL shield champions were beaten in the final of the Durand Cup 2024 by their today's rival - NorthEast United FC - in a penalty shootout. The Mariners were then held 2-2 by Mumbai City FC in their ISL opener. Another draw, this time goalless, awaited them at the AFC Champions League 2 against FC Ravshan of Tajikistan. The recent form will definitely worry theJosé Francisco Molina.
Welcome to the live coverage of the last game of Matchday 2 of the Indian Super League 2024-25 being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata between ISL Shield winners Mohun Bagan and Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC.