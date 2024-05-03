Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City Final, ISL Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Last Show

Finally, the moment of truth has arrived! The summit clash of the 2023-24 Indian Super League promising an epic night in the football kingdom with the Mumbai City FC making their final push for glory and Mohun Bagan eying a historic treble, is set to unfold on May 4, Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. (More Football News)
Mohun Bagan Super Giant, having already secured the Durand Cup, and ISL shield is now eager to seal the ISL trophy to complete the season with three crowns after a span of 23 long years. The thought of loss at home in front of a roaring 60,000 fans will be more bitter than anything imaginable, and it is something Juan Ferrando's side wont let happen.
Mumbai City, riding the highs and lows of a rollercoaster journey, now set their sights on the final trophy to avoid a trophyless season. Despite leading the points table for a long time, setbacks plagued Petr Kratky's side, denying them the opportunity to claim the ISL shield, as well as the Durand and the Super Cup, cancelling the chance to replicate the success of 2020-21.
Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City have locked horns 25 times before in the past, with the Islanders emerging victorious 11 times, while the Mariners winning only 7 times. The rest ended in a draw.
When is Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City Final, ISL Final match?
The final match of the 2023-24 Indian Super League between Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will be played on May 4, Saturday at 7:30 Pm IST at the Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata.
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City Final, ISL Final match?
The Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City final ISL match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 1 TV channel.
The live streaming of the ISL semi-final match will also be available on the Jio cinema app website.
For outside India, the ISL match will be available on OneFootball.