Football

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Van Nistelrooy Yet To Speak To Amorim About Future

Ruud van Nistelrooy will oversee Manchester United's next two games against PAOK in the Europa League and Leicester City before Ruben Amorim takes the reins on November 11

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Ruud van Nistelrooy has not spoken with incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim
info_icon

Ruud van Nistelrooy revealed he has not spoken to incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim after leading the Red Devils to a point against Chelsea on Sunday. (More Football News)

Van Nistelrooy, taking interim charge of his first Premier League game, saw Bruno Fernandes open the scoring from the spot in the 70th minute after Robert Sanchez's clumsy challenge on Rasmus Hojlund. 

But Moises Caicedo's strike four minutes later sealed a share of the spoils at Old Trafford, though the performance left plenty for Amorim to ponder upon his arrival in Manchester.

Van Nistelrooy will oversee United's next two games against PAOK in the Europa League and Leicester City before Amorim takes the reins on November 11. 

The Dutchman joined previous manager Erik ten Hag's coaching staff in July, but it remains to be seen whether he will remain at Old Trafford once Amorim arrives. 

"Over the coming days we will be in communication, and I am waiting for that," Van Nistelrooy said.

"What is more important is that we are in training tomorrow and prepare for the game on Thursday. I haven’t spoken to him [Amorim] yet, but it will happen.

“You saw today that we competed well against a very good side. This is the way forward for this group of players."

The result, however, moved United on to 12 points, but marked their worst return after 10 games of a league campaign since 1986-87 (eight).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils' total of nine goals is their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 1973-74 (also nine), though Van Nistelrooy was happy with the display. 

“I am disappointed we didn’t win, we had the better of the chances in the game. But overall the performance was fantastic. They left their all out there on the pitch," he added. 

“It was a great moment, the goal, when Old Trafford explodes. Bruno Fernandes did well taking it and the emotion came out.

"This week has been special, I have enjoyed every second of it. I am here to help and will get behind the new manager and make sure the club grows.

“We are behind the new manager, everyone at the new club is focusing on the two games that are very important, but then we will work hard to make this club better every day."

Fernandes echoed the thoughts of his manager, but said the result was one that frustrated his team-mates at full-time. 

“We did fight, we could have won the game. Chelsea also played a good game, it was good from both teams but not the result we wanted," Fernandes said. 

"I always look at the goalkeeper before facing them. He [Robert Sanchez] saved a penalty from me last season, but I was successful.

"Every week here is challenging, if we win or lose."

Fernandes has now scored 32 of his 36 penalties for United (89%), with his three penalty goals against Chelsea being his joint-most against any opponent (also three v Aston Villa).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel To Play India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test At MCG
  2. Time Running Out For Senior India Players? A Look At Recent Form Of The Experienced Quartet
  3. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Gautam Gambhir Under Pressure After Flops In Sri Lanka And India
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan: New PAK Captain Mohammad Rizwan Has Eyes On Champions Trophy
  5. IPL Retentions: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful Of Winning Trophy For Fans
Football News
  1. Man United 1-1 Chelsea: Maresca Unhappy With 'Dangerous' Martinez Challenge On Palmer
  2. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Van Nistelrooy Yet To Speak To Amorim About Future
  3. Women's Super League: Manchester City Open Three-Point Lead At Top After Palace Win
  4. Motherwell 1-2 Rangers, Scottish League Cup: Standard Set For Clement Ahead Of Old Firm Final
  5. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Caicedo Denies Van Nistelrooy First Win
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  2. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
  3. Hong Kong Open Final: Diana Shnaider Beats Katie Boulter To Win 4th WTA Title Of 2024
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Local TMC Leader Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum
  2. 'Consider Muslim Sentiments': Jamiat Chief To TDP, JD(U) On Waqf Bill
  3. Punjab Bypolls 2024: Bhagwant Mann 'Confident' Of AAP Sweep In Dera Baba Nanak Seat
  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  5. Two Sisters Arrested For Attacking Former UP DSP And Family Over Honking Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. North Korea Backs Russia's War In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls For Action Against Troops On Front Line
  2. Iran Woman Strips In Apparent Protest; University Says She Had 'Mental Disorder'
  3. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  4. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  5. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 3, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. Virgo November 2024 Horoscope: Get Your Monthly Zodiac Overview
  3. Aquarius November 2024 Horoscope: Dive Into Your Monthly Astrological Predictions
  4. Capricorn November 2024 Horoscope: Find What Your Zodiac Sign Predicts This Month
  5. Pisces November 2024 Horoscope: Look Into Your Monthly Astrological Forecasts
  6. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign