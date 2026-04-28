Man United 2-1 Brentford, EPL: Red Devils Down Bees To Inch Towards UCL Qualification
Third-placed Manchester United put some daylight between itself and chasing Liverpool and Aston Villa with a clinical 2-1 win at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Monday. United moved three points above its rivals and took a huge step toward ensuring it will play Champions League football next season for the first time since 2024. Casemiro, just weeks before he departs the club, sneaked in at the back post to head United into the lead after 11 minutes. It was his 11th headed goal since he joined United in August 2022, a record bettered only by Erling Haaland (18), Ollie Watkins (16) and Chris Wood (13).
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE