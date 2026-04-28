Man United 2-1 Brentford, EPL: Red Devils Down Bees To Inch Towards UCL Qualification

Third-placed Manchester United put some daylight between itself and chasing Liverpool and Aston Villa with a clinical 2-1 win at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Monday. United moved three points above its rivals and took a huge step toward ensuring it will play Champions League football next season for the first time since 2024. Casemiro, just weeks before he departs the club, sneaked in at the back post to head United into the lead after 11 minutes. It was his 11th headed goal since he joined United in August 2022, a record bettered only by Erling Haaland (18), Ollie Watkins (16) and Chris Wood (13).

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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Michael Carrick
Manchester United's coach Michael Carrick talks to Casemiro, center, and Kobbie Mainoo after the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko walks off the pitch afterthe Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko, left, and Brentford's Sepp van den Berg jump for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Noussair Mazraoui
Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui clears the ball in front of Brentford's Kevin Schade during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Dango Ouattara
Brentford's Dango Ouattara shoots during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo tackles Brentford's Igor Thiago during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko scores during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Amad Diallo
Manchester United's Amad Diallo in action between Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk, left, and Kevin Schade during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Man United Vs Brentford English Premier League soccer-Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, left, and Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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