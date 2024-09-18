Football

EFL Cup: Manchester United Thrash Barnsley 7-0 At Old Trafford - In Pics

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag savoured the “perfect night” after his team routed third-division Barnsley 7-0 in the EFL Cup (also known as Carabao Cup) on Tuesday (September 17, 2024). It was United’s biggest margin of victory under the Dutchman, who has been in charge for more than two years. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen all scored two goals each in the third-round match at Old Trafford, with Antony also on target.

EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag celebrates with supporters after winning the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

2/10
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester Uniteds Lisandro Martinez celebrates with supporters
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez celebrates with supporters | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez celebrates with supporters after winning the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

3/10
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester Uniteds Christian Eriksen, left, celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after he scored his sides 7th goal
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester United's Christian Eriksen, left, celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after he scored his side's 7th goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen, left, celebrates with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after he scored his side's 7th goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

4/10
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester Uniteds Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the 6th goal
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester United's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the 6th goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the 6th goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

5/10
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester Uniteds Marcus Rashford celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho after scoring the fifth goal
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho after scoring the fifth goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, after scoring the fifth goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

6/10
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester Uniteds Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

7/10
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester Uniteds Casemiro reacts at halftime
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester United's Casemiro reacts at halftime | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Casemiro reacts at halftime during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

8/10
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester Uniteds Marcus Rashford scores the opening goal
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores the opening goal against Barnsley's goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

9/10
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester Uniteds Harry Maguire, left, and Barnsleys Max Watters battle for the ball
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, and Barnsley's Max Watters battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, and Barnsley's Max Watters battle for the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

10/10
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester Uniteds Antony, left, and Barnsleys Corey OKeeffe battle for the ball
EFL Cup, Manchester United vs Barnsley: Manchester United's Antony, left, and Barnsley's Corey O'Keeffe battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Antony, left, and Barnsley's Corey O'Keeffe battle for the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

