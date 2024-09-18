EFL Cup: Manchester United Thrash Barnsley 7-0 At Old Trafford - In Pics

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag celebrates with supporters after winning the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez celebrates with supporters after winning the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Christian Eriksen, left, celebrates with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after he scored his side's 7th goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the 6th goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, after scoring the fifth goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Casemiro reacts at halftime during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores the opening goal against Barnsley's goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, and Barnsley's Max Watters battle for the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Antony, left, and Barnsley's Corey O'Keeffe battle for the ball during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.