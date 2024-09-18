Football

EFL Cup: Manchester United Thrash Barnsley 7-0 At Old Trafford - In Pics

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag savoured the “perfect night” after his team routed third-division Barnsley 7-0 in the EFL Cup (also known as Carabao Cup) on Tuesday (September 17, 2024). It was United’s biggest margin of victory under the Dutchman, who has been in charge for more than two years. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen all scored two goals each in the third-round match at Old Trafford, with Antony also on target.