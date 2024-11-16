Football

Indian Super League: Top Five Players With Most Goals For A Single Club

Here’s the list of the top five players with most goals for a single club in Indian Super League history

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bengaluru FCs Sunil Chhetri celebrating.
Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri celebrating after a goal in the match against Hyderabad FC in ISL. Photo: ISL
info_icon

Attacking style of football is what the fans look for in their entertainment menu. However, goals are what they want to get served, preferably plenty. (More Football News)

The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed some sensational, otherworldly goals, and has been a home for some brilliant players who have made a lasting impact with their finishing and consistency. 

A few, however, have also added another beautiful feather, that is loyalty to their cap, helping their respective clubs win silverware during their time.

These strikers have taken the ISL by storm with their attacking prowess, scoring more league goals for a certain club more than anyone else, and while they don’t always cross the finish line, they do win a lot of hearts. 

Here’s the list of the top five players with most goals for a single club

Sunil Chhetri - Bengaluru FC (57 Goals)

Sunil Chhetri takes the first spot with 57 goals for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. The 40-year-old has been one of the most consistent performances for the Blues and has been with the club since its inception 11 years ago in 2013. 

Coro - FC Goa (48 Goals)

Coro has netted 48 goals for FC Goa in just three seasons, since joining them in 2017-18. He won the Golden Boot in his first season at the club, scoring 18 goals in 20 appearances.

The Spaniard’s performances played a vital role in helping them win the Winners’ Shield in 2019-20. 

Bartholomew Ogbeche - Hyderabad FC (28 goals)

Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored 28 goals for Hyderabad in two seasons and is third on the list. The Nigerian striker joined the Nizams right before the 2021-22 season and netted 18 goals in 20 games, winning the Golden Boot in the process.

He was vital in helping Hyderabad win the ISL Cup in 2021-22

Diego Mauricio - Odisha FC (25 goals)

Diego Mauricio has notched up 25 goals for Odisha FC in two seasons, joining the club in the 2020-21 season. The Brazilian netted 12 goals and ended third in the Golden Boot standings.

After leaving the club, he returned in the 2022-23 season, and won the Golden Boot scoring 12 in 21 appearances.

Bipin Singh - Mumbai FC (24 Goals)

Bipin Singh has been a vital piece in the Mumbai City FC puzzle, scoring 24 goals for the Islanders so far. He joined the club in 2018, and scored his first in the 2019-20 season against FC Goa.

He played a major role in MCFC’s special, historic 2020-21 run, netting six goals as well as the winner in the ISL final, helping the club win both the Winners’ Shield and the League title for the very first time. 

