Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Isak Vanlalruatfela Strikes First Against Hosts | HFC 0-1 OFC

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth game in Indian Super League 2024-25's matchweek 9, to be played between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in Telangana on Monday (November 25). Both teams are languishing in the bottom four of the points table currently, with the hosts placed 11th and Odisha in the 10th spot. A victory tonight is imperative for either side to revive their campaign and climb up the ladder. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match, right here.

25 Nov 2024, 07:57:31 pm IST Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: 23' HFC 0-1 OFC Edmilson Correia unleashes a powerful right-footed shot from the right side of the box, aiming for glory. However, the goalkeeper stays sharp, making a solid save in the center of the goal to deny Hyderabad FC an equalizer.

25 Nov 2024, 07:46:55 pm IST Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: 12' GOALLL HFC 0-1 OFC Odisha FC strike first! Isak Vanlalruatfela sends the crowd into a frenzy with a brilliant right-footed finish from point-blank range. Hyderabad FC 0-1 Odisha FC, the first goal of the match, and what a way to kick things off.

25 Nov 2024, 07:44:17 pm IST Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: 9' HFC 0-0 OFC Roy Krishna nearly scores as his right-footed shot from the right side of the box hits the left post. Ahmed Jahouh provided the assist.

25 Nov 2024, 07:36:22 pm IST Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: Kick Off The game kicks off. Mourtada Fall's header from the center of the box, set up by Ahmed Jahouh's cross, is blocked.

25 Nov 2024, 07:09:17 pm IST Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record The two teams have locked horns 10 times in the Indian Super League so far. Hyderabad FC have won four, while and Odisha FC have emerged victors five times, while one game resulted in a draw.

Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Line-Ups Out Both teams have announced their starting XIs. Lenny Rodrigues returns to the Hyderabad side, while Edmilson Correia is set to make his first-ever ISL start with this game. Joseph Sunny and Cy Goddard, meanwhile have recovered from injuries and are on the bench for the start. As for Odisha, goalie Amrinder leads the side which has Roy Krishna and Jerry Mawihmingthanga in its attacking arsenal.



