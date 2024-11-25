Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Isak Vanlalruatfela Strikes First Against Hosts | HFC 0-1 OFC

Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: 23' HFC 0-1 OFC
Edmilson Correia unleashes a powerful right-footed shot from the right side of the box, aiming for glory. However, the goalkeeper stays sharp, making a solid save in the center of the goal to deny Hyderabad FC an equalizer.
Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: 12' GOALLL HFC 0-1 OFC
Odisha FC strike first! Isak Vanlalruatfela sends the crowd into a frenzy with a brilliant right-footed finish from point-blank range. Hyderabad FC 0-1 Odisha FC, the first goal of the match, and what a way to kick things off.
Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: 9' HFC 0-0 OFC
Roy Krishna nearly scores as his right-footed shot from the right side of the box hits the left post. Ahmed Jahouh provided the assist.
Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25: Kick Off
The game kicks off. Mourtada Fall's header from the center of the box, set up by Ahmed Jahouh's cross, is blocked.
Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have locked horns 10 times in the Indian Super League so far. Hyderabad FC have won four, while and Odisha FC have emerged victors five times, while one game resulted in a draw.
Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Line-Ups Out
Both teams have announced their starting XIs. Lenny Rodrigues returns to the Hyderabad side, while Edmilson Correia is set to make his first-ever ISL start with this game. Joseph Sunny and Cy Goddard, meanwhile have recovered from injuries and are on the bench for the start. As for Odisha, goalie Amrinder leads the side which has Roy Krishna and Jerry Mawihmingthanga in its attacking arsenal.
Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Indian Super League match will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.