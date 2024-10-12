Football

Nations League: Germany Pip Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 To Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

A brace from Denis Undav helped four-time FIFA World Cup winners Germany extend their unbeaten streak in the UEFA Nations League to three matches with a convincing 2-1 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday (October 12, 2024). Following the retirements of Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos, Germany started a new cycle and their clean and fluid display against a spirited Bosnia side bodes well for the future. The Germans top their group after also thrashing Hungary 5-0 and drawing in the Netherlands 2-2.