Bosnia's Denis Huseinbasic left, and Germany's Kleindienst jump for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.
Germany's Pascal Gross holds Bosnia's Edin Dzeko during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Bosnia players celebrate after a goal during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.
Bosnia's Dario Saric shoots during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Bosnia's Armin Gigovic, left and Germany's Robert Andrich fight for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
German players celebrate after a goal during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Bosnia's Armin Gigovic tackles Germany's Maximilian Mittelstadt during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Germany's Antonio Rudiger, left, and Bosnia's Ermedin Demirovic fight for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.
Bosnia's Armin Gigovic, left, and Germany Kleindienst fight for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.