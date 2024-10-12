Football

Nations League: Germany Pip Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 To Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

A brace from Denis Undav helped four-time FIFA World Cup winners Germany extend their unbeaten streak in the UEFA Nations League to three matches with a convincing 2-1 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday (October 12, 2024). Following the retirements of Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos, Germany started a new cycle and their clean and fluid display against a spirited Bosnia side bodes well for the future. The Germans top their group after also thrashing Hungary 5-0 and drawing in the Netherlands 2-2.

Nations League Soccer: Bosnia's Denis Huseinbasic left, and Germany's Kleindienst jump for the ball | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Bosnia's Denis Huseinbasic left, and Germany's Kleindienst jump for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.

2/10
Nations League Soccer: Germanys Pascal Gross holds Bosnias Edin Dzeko
Nations League Soccer: Germany's Pascal Gross holds Bosnia's Edin Dzeko | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Germany's Pascal Gross holds Bosnia's Edin Dzeko during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

3/10
Nations League Soccer: Bosnia players celebrate after a goal against Germany
Nations League Soccer: Bosnia players celebrate after a goal against Germany | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Bosnia players celebrate after a goal during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.

4/10
Nations League Soccer: Bosnias Dario Saric shoots the ball
Nations League Soccer: Bosnia's Dario Saric shoots the ball | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Bosnia's Dario Saric shoots during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

5/10
Nations League Soccer: Bosnias Armin Gigovic, left and Germanys Robert Andrich fight for the ball
Nations League Soccer: Bosnia's Armin Gigovic, left and Germany's Robert Andrich fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Bosnia's Armin Gigovic, left and Germany's Robert Andrich fight for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

6/10
Nations League Soccer: German players celebrate after a goal
Nations League Soccer: German players celebrate after a goal | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

German players celebrate after a goal during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

7/10
Nations League Soccer: Bosnias Armin Gigovic tackles Germanys Maximilian Mittelstadt
Nations League Soccer: Bosnia's Armin Gigovic tackles Germany's Maximilian Mittelstadt | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Bosnia's Armin Gigovic tackles Germany's Maximilian Mittelstadt during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

8/10
Nations League Soccer: Germanys head coach Julian Nagelsmann
Nations League Soccer: Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

9/10
Nations League Soccer: Germanys Antonio Rudiger, left, and Bosnias Ermedin Demirovic fight for the ball
Nations League Soccer: Germany's Antonio Rudiger, left, and Bosnia's Ermedin Demirovic fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Germany's Antonio Rudiger, left, and Bosnia's Ermedin Demirovic fight for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.

10/10
Nations League Soccer: Bosnias Armin Gigovic, left, and Germany Kleindienst fight for the ball
Nations League Soccer: Bosnia's Armin Gigovic, left, and Germany Kleindienst fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Armin Durgut

Bosnia's Armin Gigovic, left, and Germany Kleindienst fight for the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Germany in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Hope To Advance - Check Playing XIs
  2. NZ-W Vs SL-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Qualifier 1: When, Where To Watch
  4. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: Robin Uthappa To Lead India - Check Full Squad
  5. Toyam Hyderabad Vs India Capitals, LLC 2024 Eliminator, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Nations League: Hungary Hold 10-Man Netherlands To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  2. Nations League: Germany Pip Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 To Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. FIFA World Cup Tickets Investigation On Former Official Jerome Valcke Closed After Nine Years
  4. Barcelona Loses Legal Battle Against Russian Club Zenit To Get Champions League Cash Bonus
  5. UEFA Nations League: Wales Will Benefit From Iceland Collapse In Long Term, Says Craig Bellamy
Tennis News
  1. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements
  2. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  4. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  5. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  3. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Substantive Discussion', Says India As Modi Meets Trudeau In Laos During ASEAN Summit
  2. Inhabiting Raavan, The Good And The Bad
  3. New Haryana Government To Be Sworn-In On Oct 17 With Nayab Singh Saini As CM
  4. Air India Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing In Trichy After Mid-Air Hydraulic Failure | Here's What Happened
  5. 19-Yr-Old Becomes UK High Commissioner For A Day: 'Brilliant Example Of Indian Women's Potential', Says Envoy To India
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  2. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  3. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  4. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  5. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
World News
  1. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
  2. Bolivia Joins Hands With South Africa In Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ | All About The Case
  3. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  4. Middle East Tensions: Iran Hit By 'Heavy Cyberattacks', US Imposes Sanctions On Iran | Latest
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures