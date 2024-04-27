Football

Serie A: Salernitana Relegated After 0-3 Thrashing From Frosinone

Salernitana are at the bottom of the Serie A 2023-24 table with just two wins from 35 league games. Frosinone too are fighting relegation, and are three points above third-to-last Udinese and five ahead of second-to-last Sassuolo

Salernitana was relegated from Serie A after going down at Frosinone 3-0. (More Football News)

The Salerno club has only two wins in 35 league games and was bottom of the table.

BY Associated Press

The win was vital for Frosinone, one of at least seven teams fighting not to be one of the two other clubs that joins Salernitana in the second tier next season.

Frosinone was three points above third-to-last Udinese and five ahead of second-to-last Sassuolo. Both teams have a game in hand.

Frosinone went ahead in the 10th minute, Matías Soulé converting from the penalty spot for the home side. Marco Brescianini doubled its lead 15 minutes later, and Nadir Zortea completed the scoring five minutes from time with a low shot from 25 yards out.

