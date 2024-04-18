FA Cup Replays Abolished: Dismayed Tranmere Vice-Chair Says 'Protest Is Needed'

The FA and the @premierleague have reached an agreement to suit themselves further at the expense of the rest of the football pyramid.

Fixed it for you.

Bring on the regulator and make sure it has some teeth before the @premierleague strangle the pyramid. #FACup https://t.co/MyonLU90hC

— Nicola Palios (@NicolaPalios) April 18, 2024