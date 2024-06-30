Sergino Dest has completed a permanent move to PSV from Barcelona, signing a four-year contract with the club. (More Football News)
The defender joined PSV on loan at the start of last season, helping them to win their first Eredivisie title in six years.
He made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and adding seven assists.
PSV's loan deal for Dest included a future option to buy, with the Dutch side now choosing to trigger that, signing him on a free transfer that will keep him at the club until 2028.
"PSV believe in me and I feel greatly appreciated here," said Dest.
"I'm really looking forward to playing again, being important and winning titles."
Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2020, making 51 league appearances in his first two seasons before loan spells at Milan in 2022-23 and PSV.