Premier League: Maresca Unfazed By Daunting Run Of Chelsea Fixtures

Enzo Maresca is unfazed by a daunting set of fixtures that pits Chelsea against Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal within a fortnight, taking confidence from the Blues' performance at Anfield last week. (More Football News)
Chelsea suffered just their second defeat of the Premier League season last Sunday, going down by a 2-1 scoreline against early pacesetters Liverpool.
However, Maresca said there were plenty of positives for Chelsea to take from a game that saw Reece James and Romeo Lavia return from injury, and his much-changed side then crushed Panathinaikos 4-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.
On Sunday, they welcome Newcastle to Stamford Bridge, before going to Tyneside for a swift rematch in the EFL Cup's last 16 on Wednesday.
League games at Old Trafford and at home to Arsenal then follow before November 10, a run that could provide the sternest examination of Maresca's credentials to date.
"The Liverpool game was very good. We were good with the ball and without the ball," Maresca told reporters at Friday's pre-match press conference.
"For sure there are many things we could do better. We could attack better in the final third. But the guys were brave, trying to press man-to-man.
"We need to play against all of them. We have met Liverpool and now have three games in a row against Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal. But the Premier League is tough."
Nicolas Jackson was on target on Merseyside last time out, and he has now recorded 13 goal involvements in his last 13 Premier League appearances (nine goals, four assists).
The Senegal striker also netted Chelsea's opener when they last faced Newcastle, in a 3-2 victory in March, but he faces competition from Christopher Nkunku after the Frenchman scored in Greece on Thursday.
"We know Nicolas Jackson is very important for us," Maresca continued. "On the ball, he's scoring, assisting and linking with his team-mates. Off the ball, he's working hard, pressing the way we want to press. He's doing fantastic.
"We have Christopher Nkunku also who is going to help us because the season is very long, we have so many games, and also the gameplan can be more for Christopher than Nico. We can choose."