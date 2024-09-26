Football

EFL Cup: Arsenal Thrash Bolton 5-1 In Third Round Game - In Pics

Arsenal advanced to the fourth round of the League Cup with a convincing win over Bolton, despite fielding a youthful lineup. On a historic night, 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter became the youngest player to start for Arsenal, breaking Cesc Fabregas's record set in 2003. Ethan Nwaneri, 17, stole the spotlight with two goals on his full debut, either side of halftime. Declan Rice's opening goal set the tone, and although Aaron Collins pulled one back for Bolton, Arsenal's mix of youth and experience sealed the victory. Raheem Sterling scored on his full debut, and substitute Kai Havertz added a fifth to ensure Arsenal's progress. Manager Mikel Arteta had made several changes due to the physical toll of Sunday's draw against Manchester City, which saw David Raya sidelined with a thigh injury.

EFL Cup, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gestures after the match | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

EFL Cup, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, celebrates after scored his side's the fifth goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

EFL Cup, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Bolton's Chris Forino-Joseph, left, controls a ball | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

EFL Cup, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Arsenal's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scored his side's the fourth goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

EFL Cup, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, left, fights for a ball with Bolton's John McAtee | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

EFL Cup, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, second left, celebrates after scored his side's the third goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

EFL Cup, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, center, celebrates after scored his side's the second goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

EFL Cup, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Bolton's Aaron Collins, left, is challenged by Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

EFL Cup, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, celebrates after scores his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

EFL Cup, Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers: Bolton's Josh Sheehan, left, fights for a ball with Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

