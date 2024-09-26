EFL Cup: Arsenal Thrash Bolton 5-1 In Third Round Game - In Pics

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gestures after the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, celebrates after scored his side's the fifth goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium in London.
Bolton's Chris Forino-Joseph, left, controls a ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scored his side's the fourth goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, left, fights for a ball with Bolton's John McAtee during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, second left, celebrates after scored his side's the third goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, center, celebrates after scored his side's the second goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium in London.
Bolton's Aaron Collins, left, is challenged by Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, celebrates after scores his side's first goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium in London.
Bolton's Josh Sheehan, left, fights for a ball with Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium in London.