Football

EFL Cup: Arsenal Thrash Bolton 5-1 In Third Round Game - In Pics

Arsenal advanced to the fourth round of the League Cup with a convincing win over Bolton, despite fielding a youthful lineup. On a historic night, 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter became the youngest player to start for Arsenal, breaking Cesc Fabregas's record set in 2003. Ethan Nwaneri, 17, stole the spotlight with two goals on his full debut, either side of halftime. Declan Rice's opening goal set the tone, and although Aaron Collins pulled one back for Bolton, Arsenal's mix of youth and experience sealed the victory. Raheem Sterling scored on his full debut, and substitute Kai Havertz added a fifth to ensure Arsenal's progress. Manager Mikel Arteta had made several changes due to the physical toll of Sunday's draw against Manchester City, which saw David Raya sidelined with a thigh injury.