Chile's players react after losing to Bolivia in a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.
Bolivia's Enzo Monteiro scores his side's second goal against Chile during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.
Chile's Alexis Sanchez carries the ball against Bolivia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.
Bolivia's Diego Medina protects the ball from Chile's Marcelino Nunez during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.
Chile's Francisco Sierralta leaves the pitch after being sent off against Bolivia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.
Chilean players appeal to Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich, right, during a qualifying soccer match against Bolivia for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.
Chile's Rodrigo Echeverria, left, and Bolivia's Robson Matheus vie for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.
Chile's Benjamin Kuscevic, left, and Bolivia's Carmelo Algaranaz battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.
Bolivia's Miguelito celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Chile during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.
Chile's players pose for a team photo before a qualifying soccer match against Bolivia for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.