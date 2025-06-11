Football

Bolivia 2-0 Chile, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Terceros, Monteiro Score To Knock Out La Roja

Bolivia secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Chile in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match on Tuesday, 10 June, at La Paz. The hosts took an early lead with Miguel Terceros scoring in the fifth minute. Lucas Chavez was sent off for the hosts in the 19th minute after VAR intervention. Still, Bolivia held on to the lead, and the numerical balance was restored in the 55th minute after Chile’s Francisco Sierralta was shown a red card. Bolivia added a second in the 90th minute through Enzo Monteiro, knocking Chile out of contention for the 2026 World Cup.