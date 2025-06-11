Football

Bolivia 2-0 Chile, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Terceros, Monteiro Score To Knock Out La Roja

Bolivia secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Chile in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match on Tuesday, 10 June, at La Paz. The hosts took an early lead with Miguel Terceros scoring in the fifth minute. Lucas Chavez was sent off for the hosts in the 19th minute after VAR intervention. Still, Bolivia held on to the lead, and the numerical balance was restored in the 55th minute after Chile’s Francisco Sierralta was shown a red card. Bolivia added a second in the 90th minute through Enzo Monteiro, knocking Chile out of contention for the 2026 World Cup.

South American World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Chile WCup Soccer pics
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Chile | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Chile's players react after losing to Bolivia in a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.

2/10
South American World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Chile WCup Soccer: Enzo Monteiro
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Chile | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Bolivia's Enzo Monteiro scores his side's second goal against Chile during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.

3/10
South American World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Chile WCup Soccer: Alexis Sanchez
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Chile | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Chile's Alexis Sanchez carries the ball against Bolivia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.

4/10
South American World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Chile WCup Soccer: Diego Medina
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Chile | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Bolivia's Diego Medina protects the ball from Chile's Marcelino Nunez during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.

5/10
South American World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Chile WCup Soccer: Francisco Sierralta
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Chile | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Chile's Francisco Sierralta leaves the pitch after being sent off against Bolivia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.

6/10
South American World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Chile WCup Soccer: Esteban Ostojich
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Chile | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Chilean players appeal to Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich, right, during a qualifying soccer match against Bolivia for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.

7/10
South American World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Chile WCup Soccer: Rodrigo Echeverria
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Chile | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Chile's Rodrigo Echeverria, left, and Bolivia's Robson Matheus vie for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.

8/10
South American World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Chile WCup Soccer: Benjamin Kuscevic
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Chile | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Chile's Benjamin Kuscevic, left, and Bolivia's Carmelo Algaranaz battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.

9/10
South American World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Chile WCup Soccer: Miguelito
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Chile | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Bolivia's Miguelito celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Chile during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.

10/10
South American World Cup Qualifiers Bolivia vs Chile WCup Soccer photo
World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bolivia vs Chile | Photo: AP/Juan Karita

Chile's players pose for a team photo before a qualifying soccer match against Bolivia for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in El Alto, Bolivia.

