Football

Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Secures Stalemate - In Pics

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya pulled off a stunning double save from a penalty to earn his team a 0-0 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League. Raya first dived to his right to block Mateo Retegui's 51st-minute spot-kick, then reacted swiftly to deny the follow-up header. In an otherwise uneventful match at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Arsenal delivered a gritty away performance against the Europa League champions. Arsenal, second in the Premier League with three wins and a draw from four matches, matched an Atalanta side sitting ninth in Serie A with two wins and two losses.