Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Secures Stalemate - In Pics

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya pulled off a stunning double save from a penalty to earn his team a 0-0 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League. Raya first dived to his right to block Mateo Retegui's 51st-minute spot-kick, then reacted swiftly to deny the follow-up header. In an otherwise uneventful match at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Arsenal delivered a gritty away performance against the Europa League champions. Arsenal, second in the Premier League with three wins and a draw from four matches, matched an Atalanta side sitting ninth in Serie A with two wins and two losses.

Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya applauds after the match | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya applauds after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenals goalkeeper David Raya reacts after saving on Atalantas Mateo Retegui penalty kick
Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya reacts after saving on Atalanta's Mateo Retegui penalty kick | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya reacts after saving on Atalanta's Mateo Retegui penalty kick during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenals Raheem Sterling and Atalantas Juan Cuadrado challenge for the ball
Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenal's Raheem Sterling and Atalanta's Juan Cuadrado challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, centre left, and Atalanta's Juan Cuadrado challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenals Gabriel Jesus and Atalantas Isak Hien challenge for the ball
Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Atalanta's Isak Hien challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Atalanta's Isak Hien, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenals Kai Havertz and Atalantas Sead Kolasinac challenge for the ball
Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenal's Kai Havertz and Atalanta's Sead Kolasinac challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, and Atalanta's Sead Kolasinac challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Atalantas Mateo Retegui, right, misses to score a penalty
Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Atalanta's Mateo Retegui, right, misses to score a penalty | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Atalanta's Mateo Retegui, right, misses to score a penalty during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenals manager Mikel Arteta
Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gestures during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenals William Saliba, top left, shoots on target
Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenal's William Saliba, top left, shoots on target | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Arsenal's William Saliba, top left, shoots on target during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenals Gabriel Jesus and Atalantas Berat Djimsiti challenge for the ball
Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenals Declan Rice, left, and Atalantas Davide Zappacosta challenge for the ball
Champions League 2024-25, Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, and Atalanta's Davide Zappacosta challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, and Atalanta's Davide Zappacosta challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

