Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Secures Stalemate - In Pics

Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya applauds after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya reacts after saving on Atalanta's Mateo Retegui penalty kick during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, centre left, and Atalanta's Juan Cuadrado challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Atalanta's Isak Hien, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, and Atalanta's Sead Kolasinac challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Atalanta's Mateo Retegui, right, misses to score a penalty during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gestures during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Arsenal's William Saliba, top left, shoots on target during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.
Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, and Atalanta's Davide Zappacosta challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atalanta and Arsenal at the Bergamo's stadium in Bergamo, Italy.