Football

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka As Gunners Start Well

Arsenal, runner-up in the league for the past two seasons, won 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton thanks to goals by Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka. Havertz put Mikel Arteta's side ahead in the first half and then England winger Saka wrapped up the points after the interval. Liverpool and Arsenal are widely expected to be the biggest threats to champion Manchester City in its bid for a record-extending fifth straight English top-flight title.