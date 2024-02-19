Fascinating Story Of Sarfaraz Khan's 15 Years Of Hard Work

India's Sarfaraz Khan gets ready to play his first international test match on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot, India, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

India's Sarfaraz Khan gets ready to play his first international test match on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot, India, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)