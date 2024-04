Sports

Europa League QFs: West Ham Knocked-Out After Draw With Bayer Leverkusen - In Pics

West Ham was knocked out of the Europa League after Jeremie Frimpong scored a late goal, denying them the consolation of being the first team to beat Bayer Leverkusen this season. David Moyes' side made a perfect start when Michail Antonio scored a header in the 13th minute, giving them a chance to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg. Despite dominating the opening period, they were unable to score another goal against the Leverkusen defence. Jarrod Bowen came closest to scoring when his far-post effort was saved by Matej Kovar. Xabi Alonso's side improved significantly after the break, ultimately leading to Jeremie Frimpong's goal.