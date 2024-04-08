Sports

EPL: Manchester United, Liverpool Play Out A 2-2 Draw At Old Trafford - In Pics

Mohamed Salah scored an 84th-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. The title challengers had looked like suffering a first defeat in the league since February after two stunning goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo put United ahead at Old Trafford. Luis Diaz had put a dominant Liverpool in front in the first half, but Jurgen Klopp’s team trailed in the final 10 minutes of regulation time until Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down substitute Harvey Elliott in the box. With boos ringing around the stadium, Salah calmly sent United goalkeeper Andre Onana the wrong way to move Liverpool level on points with first-place Arsenal and one ahead of Manchester City in third. For a long time the Merseyside club looked set to go clear at the top again with a commanding first-half performance that saw the visitors register 15 shots at goal, compared to none for United.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

1/10
EPL%202023-24%3A%20Manchester%20United%20vs%20Liverpool
EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

2/10
EPL%202023-24%3A%20Manchester%20United%20vs%20Liverpool
EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, left, and Willy Kambwala greet each other after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

3/10
EPL%202023-24%3A%20Manchester%20United%20vs%20Liverpool
EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Antony reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

4/10
EPL%202023-24%3A%20Manchester%20United%20vs%20Liverpool
EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Antony, right, shoots the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

5/10
EPL%202023-24%3A%20Manchester%20United%20vs%20Liverpool
EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre left, celebrates with Harvey Elliott after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

6/10
EPL%202023-24%3A%20Manchester%20United%20vs%20Liverpool
EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

7/10
EPL%202023-24%3A%20Manchester%20United%20vs%20Liverpool
EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

8/10
EPL%202023-24%3A%20Manchester%20United%20vs%20Liverpool
EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

9/10
EPL%202023-24%3A%20Manchester%20United%20vs%20Liverpool
EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, celebrates with Casemiro after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

10/10
EPL%202023-24%3A%20Manchester%20United%20vs%20Liverpool
EPL 2023-24: Manchester United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Rhodes Ends Roman's Reign At WrestleMania, Crowned New Undisputed WWE Champion
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM To Kickstart Maharashtra Campaign Today; Kangana Ranaut's Old Post On Beef Consumption Resurfaces
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused