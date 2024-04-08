Sports

EPL: Manchester United, Liverpool Play Out A 2-2 Draw At Old Trafford - In Pics

Mohamed Salah scored an 84th-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. The title challengers had looked like suffering a first defeat in the league since February after two stunning goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo put United ahead at Old Trafford. Luis Diaz had put a dominant Liverpool in front in the first half, but Jurgen Klopp’s team trailed in the final 10 minutes of regulation time until Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down substitute Harvey Elliott in the box. With boos ringing around the stadium, Salah calmly sent United goalkeeper Andre Onana the wrong way to move Liverpool level on points with first-place Arsenal and one ahead of Manchester City in third. For a long time the Merseyside club looked set to go clear at the top again with a commanding first-half performance that saw the visitors register 15 shots at goal, compared to none for United.