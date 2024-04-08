EPL: Manchester United, Liverpool Play Out A 2-2 Draw At Old Trafford - In Pics

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, left, and Willy Kambwala greet each other after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Antony reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Antony, right, shoots the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre left, celebrates with Harvey Elliott after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, celebrates with Casemiro after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.