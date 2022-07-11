ENG Vs IND, 3rd T20: Suryakumar Yadav Enters Record Books After 117 Vs England – Statistical Highlights

Suryakumar Yadav recorded his maiden century in 17 innings of 19 matches by making 117 in 88 minutes off 55 balls with 14 fours and six sixes in the third and final T20 against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The right-hander’s previous highest was 65 in 57 minutes off 31 balls with one four and seven sixes against West Indies at Kolkata on February 20, 2022. Suryakumar Yadav’s 117 is also the highest-ever score for India against England and the second-highest in T20 for India after Rohit Sharma’s 118 in 61 minutes off 43 balls with 12 fours and 10 sixes against Sri Lanka at Indore on December 22, 2017.

KL Rahul, who made an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls with 10 fours and five sixes at Manchester on July 3, 2018, held the previous record of the highest individual score for India against England. England recorded their highest ever total against India in T20s by making 215/7 in 20 overs surpassing their previous highest of 200 for six in 20 overs at Durban on September 19, 2007. It was England’s fifth-highest score in the shortest format of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer set up a new record for the fourth wicket by adding 119 in 10.1 overs. They erased the previous best of 107 in 8.1 overs between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and KL Rahul against West Indies at Lauderhill on August 27, 2016. The 119-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer is the third-highest stand for India against England in T20s.

Highest Individual Scores For India In T20 Internationals

Score-Batter-Opponent-Venue-Date

118-Rohit Sharma-Sri Lanka-Indore (22-12-2017)

117-Suryakumar Yadav-England-Nottingham (10-07-2022)

111*-Rohit Sharma-West Indies-Lucknow (06-11-2018)

110*-Lokesh Rahul-West Indies-Lauderhill (27-08-2016)

106-Rohit Sharma-South Africa-Dharamsala (02-10-2015)

India Highest Stands Vs England In T20 Internationals

Runs-Wicket-Partners-Venue-Date

136-First-Gautam Gambhir/Virender Sehwag-Durban (19-09-2007)

123-Second-KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma-Manchester (03-07-2018)

119-Fourth-Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer-Nottingham (10-07-2022)

94-Second-Ishan Kishan/Virat Kohli-Ahmedabad (14-03-2021)

94-First-Rohit Sharma/Virat Kohli-Ahmedabad (20-03-2021)