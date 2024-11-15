WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England Clinch Series with Three-Wicket Victory Over West Indies – In Pics

England's Jamie Overton, center, and Rehan Ahmed celebrated defeating West Indies by 3 wicket with 3 balls remaining during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell, left, pats bowler Terrance Hinds during their third T20 cricket match against England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's Liam Livingstone plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates the dismissal of England's Will Jacks during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's Sam Curran plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein the dismissal of England's captain Jos Buttler during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot to be caught by West Indies' captain Rovman Powell during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph plays a shot against England during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' Romario Shepherd plays a shot against England during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' Romario Shepherd plays a shot against England during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell plays a shot for six runs from a delivery of England's Rehan Ahmed during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.