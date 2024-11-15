Cricket

WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England Clinch Series with Three-Wicket Victory Over West Indies – In Pics

England sealed the five match T20I series (3-0) with a thrilling three-wicket win over West Indies in the third match. Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood set the tone early, dismantling the West Indies top order (3/17) to help restrict them to a target of 146 runs. In response, England’s chase was led by Sam Curran, who scored 41 runs, forming crucial partnerships of 38 runs with Will Jacks (32) and 39 runs with Liam Livingstone. England reached 149/7 with four balls to spare, sealing the series with two matches still to play.

WI vs Eng 3rd T20 cricket at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium_Jamie Overton, center, Rehan Ahmed
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England's Jamie Overton, center, and Rehan Ahmed celebrated defeating West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Jamie Overton, center, and Rehan Ahmed celebrated defeating West Indies by 3 wicket with 3 balls remaining during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_Rovman Powell
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: West Indies' captain Rovman Powell, left, pats bowler Terrance Hinds | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell, left, pats bowler Terrance Hinds during their third T20 cricket match against England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_Liam Livingstone
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England's Liam Livingstone plays a shot against West Indies | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Liam Livingstone plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_Shai Hope
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates the dismissal of England's Will Jacks | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates the dismissal of England's Will Jacks during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_Sam Curran
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England's Sam Curran plays a shot against West Indies | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Sam Curran plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_Alzarri Joseph
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: West Indies' Alzarri Joseph celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's captain Jos Buttler | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein the dismissal of England's captain Jos Buttler during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_ Jos Buttler
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot to be caught by West Indies' captain Rovman Powell | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot to be caught by West Indies' captain Rovman Powell during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_Alzarri Joseph
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Alzarri Joseph plays a shot against England | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph plays a shot against England during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_Romario Shepherd
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: West Indies' Romario Shepherd plays a shot against England | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Romario Shepherd plays a shot against England during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_Romario Shepherd
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Romario Shepherd plays a shot against England | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Romario Shepherd plays a shot against England during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England third T20 cricket at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium_Rovman Powell
WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: West Indies' captain Rovman Powell plays a shot for six runs | Photo:AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell plays a shot for six runs from a delivery of England's Rehan Ahmed during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

