WI Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England Clinch Series with Three-Wicket Victory Over West Indies – In Pics

England sealed the five match T20I series (3-0) with a thrilling three-wicket win over West Indies in the third match. Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood set the tone early, dismantling the West Indies top order (3/17) to help restrict them to a target of 146 runs. In response, England’s chase was led by Sam Curran, who scored 41 runs, forming crucial partnerships of 38 runs with Will Jacks (32) and 39 runs with Liam Livingstone. England reached 149/7 with four balls to spare, sealing the series with two matches still to play.